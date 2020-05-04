NEWS
Superannuation
Early release of super numbers revealed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   12:03PM

Australians have withdrawn $1.3 billion of superannuation in just the first week of new early release rules to help those suffering financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Funds have paid a total of 162,879 early release applications so far out of 665,310 requests according to APRA, with the average withdrawal being $8002.

A total of 107 funds have made early release payments.

Trustees are meeting APRA's five day deadline for payments too, with the average time for members to be paid after approval being just 1.6 business days.

Hostplus told Financial Standard as at close of business on Friday, 24 April 2020, it had received 84,613 claims under the ERS scheme.

The fund has paid out a total of $603 million so far, with an average claim of $7134.

UniSuper has received 7250 requests and paid out approximately $55 million.

Rest said since April 25 it had completed 59,561 payments worth a total of $443 million - an average of nearly 12,000 applications or $90 million per day.

"In total, Rest had received 100,454 applications from the ATO at combined value of $726 million. This means we have a further 33,620 applications worth $232 million received during the past four days currently being processed," a Rest spokesperson said.

"The overwhelming majority will be paid by in the coming days within the five-day period."

Over 7000 applications to Rest have been flagged for extra verification, with those members likely to see their wait time extend past the five day period.

"Our administrator AAS has a dedicated team working over the weekend to review and finalise these applications as quickly as possible. We expect the overwhelming majority of these will be paid by the middle of next week," the Rest spokesperson said.

Rest said it would usually receive about 100 applications for early release of super due to financial hardship a week. Last week it received 65,000.

Rainmaker head of research Alex Dunnin said the numbers from APRA super funds are lower than some of the more dire initial predictions.

"The figures from APRA and super funds on the early access to superannuation provisions are quite heartening," Dunnin said.

"Not only does it appear that Australians are not needing to access their superannuation as much as first thought, no doubt thanks to the Job Keeper and Job Seeker programs, but that super funds seem to be in a much stronger cash and liquidity position than many of their critics initially said."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
