NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 FEB 2022   12:24PM

Investment solutions firm Drummond Capital Partners hired an executive to lead its strategic growth efforts.

Joining from Allianz Retire+ this month, Catriona Wortley is Drummond's new head of strategic growth.

Wortley was most recently the head of distribution at Allianz Retire+ where she spent nearly four years.

Prior to that, Wortley was the vice president and account manager at PIMCO for nearly seven years. She also worked at Equity Trustees and Zurich in account management and business development roles.

Commenting on her new role, Wortley said: "It's great to be part of a fast-growing, ambitious business with an exceptional client value proposition - delivering institutional investment management to the financial advice market."

"Witnessing the enormous pressure that advisers have faced in recent years, has motivated me to be part of the solution - to partner with advice firms with a goal of improving efficiencies, investment outcomes and most importantly, enhancing the overall client experience."

Also joining in February, abrdn's former head of Australian fixed income Garreth Innes became Drummond's portfolio manager for its multi-asset portfolios.

Drummond was founded in 2017 and has some $2 billion in its portfolios underpinned by managed accounts solutions.

Read more: Allianz RetireDrummond Capital PartnersCatriona WortleyEquity TrusteesGarreth InnesPIMCOZurich
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The future is bright for BT: Rady
BTFG names chief customer service officer
Former APRA executive joins Zurich
ASIC exposes RE structure conflicts of interest
MSC Group appoints chair, enters Singapore
PIMCO lowers GDP growth rate
Zurich makes key health appointments
Foresters Financial appoints chief executive
Future Super acquires Aon's super business
PIMCO revives local LIT plans

Editor's Choice

Co-founder departs Future Super

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:35PM
One of the co-founders of environmentally friendly superannuation fund Future Super has departed after eight years.

Proxy advice reforms defeated

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:35PM
The Senate has overturned the proxy advice reforms announced at the end of last year, despite the new regime having already begun.

Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Investment solutions firm Drummond Capital Partners hired an executive to lead its strategic growth efforts.

Brookfield mulls spinning off AM business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Brookfield is considering its future, saying it may look to spin off its asset management business into a separate public company.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.