Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead

Investment solutions firm Drummond Capital Partners hired an executive to lead its strategic growth efforts.

Joining from Allianz Retire+ this month, Catriona Wortley is Drummond's new head of strategic growth.

Wortley was most recently the head of distribution at Allianz Retire+ where she spent nearly four years.

Prior to that, Wortley was the vice president and account manager at PIMCO for nearly seven years. She also worked at Equity Trustees and Zurich in account management and business development roles.

Commenting on her new role, Wortley said: "It's great to be part of a fast-growing, ambitious business with an exceptional client value proposition - delivering institutional investment management to the financial advice market."

"Witnessing the enormous pressure that advisers have faced in recent years, has motivated me to be part of the solution - to partner with advice firms with a goal of improving efficiencies, investment outcomes and most importantly, enhancing the overall client experience."

Also joining in February, abrdn's former head of Australian fixed income Garreth Innes became Drummond's portfolio manager for its multi-asset portfolios.

Drummond was founded in 2017 and has some $2 billion in its portfolios underpinned by managed accounts solutions.