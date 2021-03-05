NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Dover, McMaster hit with $1.4m penalty
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAR 2021   12:41PM

In a win for ASIC this morning, Dover Financial Advisers and its founder Terry McMaster have been ordered to pay over $1.4 million in penalties by the Federal Court of Australia.

Justice O'Bryan imposed a $1.2 million penalty on the defunct financial advice firm based on 19,402 contraventions brought against it by ASIC - one contravention for each time the Dover Client Protection Policy at the root of the case was provided to a client.

McMaster was ordered to pay $240,000 for his role as he "made all relevant decisions" in misleading and deceiving clients relating to the Client Protection Policy, which was the core of his Royal Commission testimony.

ASIC argued that under the policy, the firm intentionally misled clients in a number of ways to either misstate, exclude, limit, restrict and/or dilute their legal rights against Dover.

On 22 November 2019, O'Bryan upheld ASIC's claims that from around 25 September 2015 to around 30 March 2018, Dover breached several sections of the Corporations Act because the policy contained a clause that did not provide the maximum protection available to clients, and instead purported to remove or dilute such protections.

"The contraventions flowed from the same wrongful conduct, being the decision to include in the Client Protection Policy a misleading statement. In the circumstances, the defendants argued that imposing penalties in the manner proposed by ASIC carries obvious potential for the defendants to be punished multiple times for the same underlying misconduct," court documents read.

In June 2018, ASIC accepted an enforceable undertaking from Dover and McMaster to leave the financial services industry.

Dover has ceased because of the enforceable undertaking, and the firm made a net loss of almost $2 million in the 2018 and 2019 financial years. In FY20, it made a net loss of about $370,000, while net assets were worth less than $20,000, the latest hearing revealed.

"[With] regard to Mr McMaster's financial position, aside from his superannuation entitlements which he is not presently able to access, Mr McMaster's assets are limited to a $700,000 property and other low value personal items," O'Bryan said.

As a result of their financial positions, the defendants deemed that an appropriate penalty would be in the range of $350,000 to $600,000 for Dover, and $5000 to $20,000 for McMaster.

"The purpose of Dover's Client Protection Policy was to exclude or limit Dover's liability to clients to its own financial benefit," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"The significant penalties handed down today demonstrate the seriousness of this misconduct and will act as a deterrent to others who believe they can get away with similar behaviour."

