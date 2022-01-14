DomaCom hits $100m in FUM

DomaCom has reported growth in recent months, with its funds under management having now exceeded the $100 million mark.

The bulk of these funds has been in property acquisitions for small investors and self-managed superannuation funds.

Traditionally invested in residential property, as the fund has grown over the past few years it has diversified, now offering investment in areas previously only available to sophisticated investors.

DomaCom has expanded its offering to investors, providing access to a range of commercial property opportunities, rural farmland, renewable energy, property developments, disability and affordable housing, special opportunities in new business, mortgage lending and land banking.

Perhaps the most progressive development for the DomaCom Fund is an investment product for Seniors Home Equity Release and a Shariah compliant housing finance solution for Australia's Islamic community.

These new financial models demonstrate the flexibility of the platform where almost anything that passes a strict due diligence process can be syndicated for groups of investors, families, and friends, DomaCom said.

DomaCom chief executive Arthur Naoumidis expressed his thanks for the support among investors, licensees and their financial advisers for driving the fractional model forward.

"It is this innovation coupled with advisers progressive thinking that has enabled us to deliver financial and investment solutions that are in the best interests of investors with specific needs," Naoumidis said.

"There is a demonstrable benefit to fractional investing which we look forward to building on with more advisers in 2022."