Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model

Spark Financial Group will officially begin operating as a profit-for-purpose organisation with the launch of its Spark Legacy Program.

The Melbourne-based dealer group says it will donate 100% of its profits to nominated charity partners, with an objective to improve financial literacy among young Australians.

Specifically, it aims to support financial literacy and wellbeing through easy-to-understand products and services, and appropriate tools and resources to facilitate understanding and decision making about financial products and services.

The program will offer several mechanisms that allow its financial advisers to participate in initiatives that "positively impact their local communities and drive meaningful change."

Spark Financial Group director and chief investment officer Andrew Coloretti said the program is testament to the support of the firm's executives, advisors and partners who want to contribute to society in a coordinated, structured manner.

"Transitioning a business model from for-profit to profit-for-purpose is no easy feat and not a decision the executive has taken lightly, but we're proud to be changing direction in such a way," Coloretti said.

"The opportunity to improve the financial wellbeing of young Australians, in particular, is one that has been embraced by our network."

Coloretti said Spark Financial Group is "determined to stand for something and make a real, tangible difference to the lives of people who have a low level of financial literacy or little access to financial literacy education."

"We're in a unique position to shift perceptions and reframe society's view of money to be well beyond just the fortunate few," Coloretti said.

The Spark Legacy Program will also comprise of a charity fund, Spark Hope, which will be overseen and governed by an independent trustee and become a mechanism for Spark advisers to contribute towards the program's initiatives.

"Our new model will ultimately result in young and vulnerable Australians being better informed about money and where and how to invest," Coloretti said.

"It's an opportune time for the broader financial services industry to unite and consider both its individual and collective contributions to the common good."

In April, Spark Financial Group launched a digital investing solution in conjunction with OpenInvest.

At the time, Spark Financial Group chief executive and founder Arthur Kollos said all profits from its management fees will be directed to charitable benefactors.