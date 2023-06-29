Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 29 JUN 2023   12:10PM

Spark Financial Group will officially begin operating as a profit-for-purpose organisation with the launch of its Spark Legacy Program.

The Melbourne-based dealer group says it will donate 100% of its profits to nominated charity partners, with an objective to improve financial literacy among young Australians.

Specifically, it aims to support financial literacy and wellbeing through easy-to-understand products and services, and appropriate tools and resources to facilitate understanding and decision making about financial products and services.

The program will offer several mechanisms that allow its financial advisers to participate in initiatives that "positively impact their local communities and drive meaningful change."

Spark Financial Group director and chief investment officer Andrew Coloretti said the program is testament to the support of the firm's executives, advisors and partners who want to contribute to society in a coordinated, structured manner.

"Transitioning a business model from for-profit to profit-for-purpose is no easy feat and not a decision the executive has taken lightly, but we're proud to be changing direction in such a way," Coloretti said.

"The opportunity to improve the financial wellbeing of young Australians, in particular, is one that has been embraced by our network."

Coloretti said Spark Financial Group is "determined to stand for something and make a real, tangible difference to the lives of people who have a low level of financial literacy or little access to financial literacy education."

"We're in a unique position to shift perceptions and reframe society's view of money to be well beyond just the fortunate few," Coloretti said.

The Spark Legacy Program will also comprise of a charity fund, Spark Hope, which will be overseen and governed by an independent trustee and become a mechanism for Spark advisers to contribute towards the program's initiatives.

"Our new model will ultimately result in young and vulnerable Australians being better informed about money and where and how to invest," Coloretti said.

"It's an opportune time for the broader financial services industry to unite and consider both its individual and collective contributions to the common good."

In April, Spark Financial Group launched a digital investing solution in conjunction with OpenInvest.

At the time, Spark Financial Group chief executive and founder Arthur Kollos said all profits from its management fees will be directed to charitable benefactors.

Read more: Spark Financial GroupSpark Legacy ProgramAndrew ColorettiArthur KollosOpenInvestSpark Hope
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Spark Financial Group launches digital investing solution
Advice firm launches Sharia-compliant platform
AZ Sestante launches digital investing solution
Lifespan partners with OpenInvest to launch advice solution
New digital solution to close advice gap
Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022
J.P. Morgan joins OpenInvest
Pinnacle backs investment platform
HNW advice firm opens to retail investors
OpenInvest names chair

Editor's Choice

Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
Industry Super Australia deputy chief executive Matthew Linden says the fact the amended superannuation performance test doesn't look at retirement products is a cause for concern.

Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:10PM
Spark Financial Group will officially begin operating as a profit-for-purpose organisation with the launch of its Spark Legacy Program.

Smart beta ETP market share matures: Morningstar

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
The smart beta ETP market has reached maturity, evidenced by declining product closures, and increasingly intense fee competition, according to a Morningstar report.

BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
BlackRock Alternatives has secured over $500 million from Australian and global institutional and sovereign co-investors to expedite the development of the Waratah Super Battery.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.