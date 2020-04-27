NEWS
Regulatory
Curtains fall for two financial services companies
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   12:34PM

The Federal Court of Australia has ordered two financial services companies to be wound up, with McGrathNicol appointed as the liquidator of both firms.

ASIC applied to have both Audrn Group and Optima Lending Solutions wound up earlier this year, with investigations into both companies ongoing.

South Australian-based Audrn has previously traded as Palm Remit Financial Group, Audrn Financial Group, Authorised Representatives Australia and Got Money FX, and has been registered with ASIC since 2009.

Optima has been trading since 2009 out of Brisbane.

ASIC said the move comes to protect Australians from the conduct of the two firms.

"ASIC commenced the proceedings to protect the public in circumstances where it holds concerns about the conduct of the affairs of these companies and their solvency," it said.

