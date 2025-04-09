Newspaper icon
Investment

'Crises happen': Investors reminded to stay calm

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 APR 2025   12:48PM

As the stock market correction remains in full swing as a result of US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, Australians are being reminded to stay calm.

Schroders head of strategic research Duncan Lamont said despite the market mayhem, a market correction of this size is not uncommon.

"Crises happen. The stock market falls 20% once every four years, on average, 10% most years. It's easy to forget this," Lamont said.

"The simple reality is that the stock market has tremendous power to help grow wealth in the long run, but short-term volatility and risk of falls are the price of the entry ticket."

Lamont reminded investors that the global stock market has experienced an incredible rally for the past five years.

He said $10,000 invested in the stock market five years ago would still be worth around $20,700 today, compared with $11,400 if it had sat in cash.

"It takes incredible self-control to be so objective and emotionally detached. It's easy to say, 'don't worry' - but that's not how most of us are wired," Lamont said.

"But what we can do is turn to objective, data-driven analysis to help temper that emotional response. To shift from a knee-jerk reaction to a more logical and reasoned one. For most investors, the best course of action will be to stay calm, stick to your plan and, rather than be scared by volatility, be alive to the opportunities that it may present."

Likewise, Super Members Council executive general manager, strategy and insights Matthew Linden said despite falls in super balances, the superannuation sector is well-placed to ride out the volatility.

"Super is a long-term investment. We expect this week's market falls will have little impact in 20 years - and beyond - when most of today's super fund members will be starting to think about retiring," Linden said.

"For current retirees or pre-retirees heading towards retirement soon, money that remains in super for many years enables short-term losses to be recouped."

Linden said while it is natural to want to safeguard savings, moving money around during volatile times can have the opposite effect.

"It's natural for everyone to want to understand the impact of any market falls on their super balance, but it's also crucial to remember super is designed as a long-term investment," he said.

"One risk can be when people move their money after a short-term market downturn - and then miss out on a recovery in value when markets cycle upwards again."

