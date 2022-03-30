Newspaper icon
Credit market outlook strong: ABDO

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 MAR 2022   12:06PM

Despite uncertainty caused by global political issues, the 2022 credit market is looking good, says Investors Mutual Limited senior investment specialist, global equities Peter McPhee.

Addressing the crowd at Sydney's Advisers Big Day Out event, McPhee cited research from US investment firm Loomis Sayles, which indicates a shift from market volatility to solid economic growth.

Despite several headwinds, such as COVID variants, the war in Ukraine, supply chain imbalances, and central banks moving from an era of free and cheap money, reflecting rising inflation, there is still reason to believe that global expansion will stay on track, McPhee said.

"Earnings growth could help drive performance as the global expansion continues, and from a broad asset allocation view, credit looks relatively good, and developed economy equities remain positive," he said.

According to McPhee, central banks will ultimately hold the keys to investment success.

"This year, central banks will be mindful of the impact monetary tightening and rising interest rates will have on the global economy," he said.

"Investors should expect inflation to remain well above the central bank target of 2-3% and active management is very important to managing this challenge.

"Growth assets remain an integral part of client portfolios, and best areas for investment are energy, healthcare, information technology, financials, and consumer discretions."

By the same token, McPhee dubbed real estate, utilities, industrials and consumer staples as areas that are likely to struggle.

"All in all, we are of the view that managing the challenges of 2022 will require an active approach," he concluded.

