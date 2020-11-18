NEWS
Investment
COVID-19 to remain dominant in 2021
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 NOV 2020   11:51AM

The end of 2020 is not likely to see the end of COVID-19, particularly when it comes to the impact it has on global markets.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) explored the trends that will impact portfolios in its annual Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions.

"In the immediate aftermath of an acute crisis, it can be difficult to look beyond the current news flow and think about the long term," JPMAM said.

"But with the global pandemic still dominating the headlines, that task is even more challenging - and yet it is also even more essential."

JPMAM said, most critically, it expects fiscal intervention will remain a policy tool well into the next cycle.

"The alignment of monetary and fiscal policy in the same supportive direction is perhaps the biggest single difference in the fabric of the economy between this new cycle and the last one," it said.

"Capital markets are already feeling the ripples of the more interventionist actions from policymakers."

Taking a different stance than in its macro projections, JPMAM said its forecasts for asset returns include more material changes.

"Once again, we are downgrading many of our forecasts for public market returns. The challenges for core fixed income are especially acute, which in turn prompts us to rethink how we construct balanced portfolios," it said.

"The use of alternatives - to provide income and diversification - is more imperative than ever."

Similarly, T.Rowe Price released its Global Market Outlook, however said the market sell-off seen at the start of this year proved diversification is not enough.

"Politics and the coronavirus pandemic continue to be the dominant themes in markets; the resulting sell-off in the early days of the pandemic has reminded investors that diversification rarely works as intended," T.Rowe Price said.

"Thus far the areas of the market that performed best leading into the pandemic also outperformed during the pandemic. Growth led value, large caps led small caps, and the US led international."

T.Rowe Price said the divergence in the equity market was due to high levels of concern about businesses with higher leverage, higher sensitivity to economic growth and an expectation that interest rates will remain very low for the foreseeable future.

"Further fiscal stimulus is needed to bridge the economy towards a "COVID-OFF" environment."

It said fiscal stimulus measures, which have so far been focused on distressed sectors like travel and small businesses, may need to be pulled back in 2021.

T.Rowe Price said it will then be on business and consumer spending to accelerate and offset the change.

"Within asset allocation, we are closely monitoring the potential for a great rotation from growth to value. We believe investors should remain diversified between growth and value," it said.

"Looking ahead at 2021, we feel investors should look to take advantage of cheap cyclicality (on a relative basis) in small caps, high yield, and emerging markets."

