Count takes stake in Melbourne firm

Count takes stake in Melbourne firmBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023 12:32PM
Count Limited will acquire a 40% stake in Melbourne-based wealth management firm Bruce Edmunds & Associates.
Bruce Edmunds & Associates offers accounting, tax, financial planning, SMSF and estate planning services.
According to Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey, the transaction is reflective of Count's "disciplined execution of its strategy to invest in high quality advisory firms."
"Bruce Edmunds & Associates has an enviable track record of delivering quality accounting services to clients and we are excited they are joining the Count community," Humphrey said.
"This transaction supports our ambitious growth strategy and increases our market share in the accounting sector."
Meanwhile, Bruce Edmunds & Associates managing director Stephen Edmunds said the decision to partner with Count was based on a strong cultural fit between the businesses.
"Count's client-centric values and sense of community resonated with us," he said.
"We are passionate about collaborating with our peers, enabling us to share best practices and we will have greater opportunities to achieve this through Count."
Just last week, two Adelaide financial advice practices merged and rebranded to Count Adelaide.
"We are pleased to see the Count brand expand across the country, cementing our position as one of Australia's leading integrated accounting and wealth services providers," Humphrey said.
