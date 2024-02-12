Newspaper icon
SMSF

Count drops $4.1m on SMSF services company

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 12 FEB 2024   12:33PM

Count Limited (Count) has acquired Solutions Centric, a company that provides offshore SMSF services out of India, with an aim to expand its services segment to support financial planning and accounting businesses.

Count will acquire 51% of the business based on an enterprise valuation of $4.1 million. Count will pay an upfront consideration of $1.6 million and the remainder over 12 and 24 months, subject to Solutions Centric achieving certain EBITA targets in each 12-month period, it said.

Solutions Centric was founded in 2016 and delivers tailored and technical support to accounting businesses.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the acquisition supports the company's focus on expanding its services segment.

"This acquisition continues Count' recent strategic growth momentum with the addition of a quality and highly technical outsourced services provider," Humphrey said.

"...The need for reliable external providers with strong technical knowledge has never been more important in servicing clients and supporting practice efficiency."

Already this month, Count purchased the accounting book of Melbourne-based firm May Klye & Associates via its equity partner firm, Bruce Edmunds & Associates (Bruce Edmunds). It also acquired Business Accounting Melbourne via Kidmans Partners.

Solutions Centric managing director and chief executive Krish Sritharan said he is excited about leading the next chapter of the business and the benefits that come from joining the Count community.

"This strategic partnership with Count allows for the next stage of evolution and development for Solutions Centric within the professional services industry," Sritharan said.

"The existing synergies between Count and the management team at Solutions Centric will provide a strong platform for growth and support to the accounting and financial services industry in Australia."

The acquisition is expected to complete before March 31.

