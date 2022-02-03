NEWS
Financial Planning

Consumer advocates criticise advice review

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 FEB 2022   12:11PM

The Consumer Action Law Centre has concerns that the Quality of Advice Review draft terms of references forget Commissioner Hayne's findings on conflicted remuneration.

In the centre's submission on the review's draft terms of references, it argued conflicted remuneration is the root cause of many of the problems in the financial advice sector exposed by the Royal Commission.

"This review is supposed to be focused on ending conflicted remuneration in insurance and financial advice, which is the root cause of many of the problems uncovered by the Financial Services Royal Commission," Consumer Action senior policy officer Cat Newton said.

The review's draft terms of references states that it responds to Recommendations 2.5 and 2.6 of the Royal Commission on removing current laws and exemptions that allow commissions and conflicted remuneration in insurance.

However, Newton said the terms of reference then say nothing about these issues and make no reference to conflicted remuneration.

"Inexplicably, the draft terms of reference for the advice review says nothing about these issues and the Treasury's landing page makes no reference to 'conflicted remuneration' or even 'insurance'," Newton said.

"The advice review cannot be said to be meaningfully implementing the Royal Commission recommendations without considering Commissioner Hayne's commentary on the conflicts between interest and duty in financial services.

"These findings, and the evidence at the Royal Commission of atrocious sales behaviour motivated by commissions and sales incentives, appear to have been totally forgotten."

For example, Consumer Action Law Centre pointed to the Freedom Insurance case study, in which the company admitted to the Royal Commission that its sales incentives to staff - including commissions, a 'boat party' and a trip to Bali - encouraged aggressive and inappropriate sales, in particular to vulnerable customers.

"The advice review is a critical opportunity to build a pathway to higher quality advice and end harmful conflicted remuneration in financial advice and insurance for good," Newton said.

"It should be expanded to include the findings and commentary of the Royal Commission regarding conflicts between duty and interest in financial services and advice, and the benefits of removing all forms of conflicted remuneration."

