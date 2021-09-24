NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Conflicts of interest risk in funds management still high: ASIC

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 SEP 2021   11:49AM

Financial advisers who are vertically integrated or have a financial relationship with fund managers pose a potential risk for conflicts of interest, particularly in relation to costs and managed accounts, new research shows.

New research conducted by Deloitte Access Economics on behalf of ASIC found that while the managed funds industry is competitive, retail investors may not receive the full benefits of competition.

Report 702: Competition in funds management acknowledged the significant number of intermediaries in the industry and said conflicts can inhibit competition if preference is given to in-house products.

"However, intermediaries are becoming less vertically integrated over time. Regulations have changed to reduce conflicts of interest where entities are vertically integrated," the report said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Despite this, there are still challenges as fund managers lack control over intermediaries and the flow on effect to retail investors.

Investor fees include advice fees, platform fees and fund management fees but the management fee is just half of the total fee paid by investors.

"Fund managers do not control advice or platform fees, nor do they have bargaining power when paying fees to intermediaries such as platforms," it said.

Another cost to consider is custody, fund administration and unit registry which can make up to 50% of the total cost of managed funds companies and around 40% of the annual management fee to investors.

The corporate regulator, along with Deloitte, is concerned that fund managers are not able to control these costs as the third-party services can hold bargaining power.

In addition, the structure of managed accounts can potentially lead to conflicts of interest as the management fee paid to financial advisers for managed accounts can represent a

conflict of interest from vertical integration.

This can emerge from financial advice groups putting clients into their own investment model portfolio rather than external products as the adviser receives a management fee.

"There are no such structures in place to ensure that SMA providers do not allocate their

own products to SMAs that they manage. In fact, submissions indicated that this is fairly

common practice," the report said.

"However, as noted earlier, consultees suggested that there are no non-advised SMA structures available and financial advisers would be best placed to assess the fit of these products for their client's best interests."

Industry consultees in the report were satisfied that the risks and conflicts are appropriately managed as MDA providers must be licensed by ASIC and are subject to best interest obligations.

The report did, however, state that supply-side research houses create conflicts of interest as they are remunerated by the fund managers they rate.

"This creates incentives to give positive ratings (and not give negative ratings), and is it not required that research houses publish negative ratings as well as positive ratings," the report states.

"The business model also allows fund managers to search for the research house that will provide them with the best rating, then pay for this rating and use it in their advertising material."

ASIC requires research houses to disclose any benefit they receive for ratings in reports or advertisements. According to the research, during consultation on preliminary research earlier this year, several fund managers expressed concerns with this business model.

"For example, where research houses are only paid for providing a certain rating, indicating that disclosure of conflicts may be insufficient to prevent this misuse of market power. Evidence also indicates that the supply-side model is significantly more likely to generate positive ratings than the demand-side model," the research reads.

ASIC first engaged Deloitte to conduct the research in December 2019 but was delayed due to COVID-19 and its impact on the funds management industry last year.

Read more: ASICDeloitte Access Economics
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC clarifies adviser exam obligations
Social media pump and dumps gain traction
IDII pitfalls advisers should avoid
Former Regal FM portfolio manager banned
More advisers switching practices
ASIC worried about finfluencers
FSC suggests CSLR improvements
Former adviser banned after super theft
ASIC prepares advisers for DDO
Criminal charges filed against CBA

Editor's Choice

Baby Boomers cashing in on meme stocks

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:12PM
According to analysis from Openmarkets Group, on average Baby Boomers and Generation X are making money on meme stocks, while Millennials are losing money.

Industry fund chief executive to step down

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:06PM
The chief executive of a soon-to-merge industry super fund has announced he will not seek a role within the merged fund.

TAL releases income protection range

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:02PM
Life insurer TAL launched three new offerings that aim to address fairness and sustainability of income protection products.

AMP Capital makes two senior hires

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:57AM
AMP Capital made two key appointments to its real estate team and infrastructure equity business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.