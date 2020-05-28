Complaints abound during COVID-19: AFCA

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has received over 3180 COVID-19 related financial complaints since the pandemic was declared in March, with more than 600 directed at superannuation funds.

Speaking to members at on online forum, chief operating officer Justin Untersteiner revealed the COVID-19 related complaints included 1430 banking and finance complaints, 1070 general insurance complaints, and 610 superannuation complaints.

Untersteiner said the majority of the complaints have been about delays in early release of superannuation, loan break costs, disputed transactions, requests to extend payment terms as well as denial of travel insurance claims.

Untersteiner urged financial firms to provide early, proactive communication with consumers following an increase in complaints relating to COVID-19.

"Many of these complaints result from poor communication, where a consumer has trouble contacting their firm, does not understand their policy, or is confused about the information they receive," he said.

"To support consumers, we encourage financial firms to ensure their contact details and resources are visible and accessible and allow for genuine engagement with customers to resolve issues early on."

Untersteiner said AFCA anticipates the amount of complaints will rise of the coming six to 18 months.

"We expect to see more complaints from vulnerable consumers or others who struggle to repay mortgages or other debts as government and sector support initiatives come to an end," Untersteiner said.

"This won't just be an issue for banking and finance, many will turn to their insurance policies to look for help, and in some cases, they will not be covered which will lead to disputes."

Untersteiner added AFCA also expects to see an increase in responsible lending complaints, disputes relating to scams, and a rise in business interruption insurance complaints, and additional complaints relating to early access to superannuation from June to September.

During the forum Untersteiner also discussed AFCA's view of the challenges facing the industry and how data can be used to help financial firms see current trends so that they can address problems and reduce complaints.

"We encourage financial firms to minimise COVID-19 related disputes by communicating with consumers early, speaking in plain English, proactively setting customer expectations around delays, reviewing internal dispute resolution processes and regularly engaging with AFCA," he said.

