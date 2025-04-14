Newspaper icon
Collectables market reaches $17bn: Report

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 14 APR 2025   2:45PM

Australia's booming collectables market has reached $16.8 billion, a new study from eBay Australia shows.

The second edition of the State of Collectables 2025 Report, compiled in conjunction with Deloitte Access Economics, found that coins (34%), toys (33%) and pre-loved fashion (26%) are the most popular among Australian collectors.

Profiting from collectables reached a median $13,000 over the past three years. The 2023 report found that the estimated median profit was between $5000 to $10,000.

The latest study found that the most-expensive trading card sold on eBay Australia was a 1999 Pokémon Base Set 1st Edition Shadowless Holo Charizard #4, purchased for over $62,000.

The Eminem B-Rabbit 8 Mile 1052 Funko Pop and LEGO Star Wars Cloud City saw their average sale prices on eBay over the last three years jump by 100% and 55% respectively.

While collectables represent a small portion, they continue to be popular in the SMSF sector. Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data for December 2024 shows that SMSFs had $683 million invested in collectables and personal use assets, accounting for only 0.07% of the total $981 billion sector.

Specialist SMSF adviser at Sonas Wealth Liam Shorte said collectables are for those who are "total experts in those areas."

"The people who invest in our self-managed super funds in collectables are normally antique dealers or art dealers, or people who've got a really good understanding of those markets. They may be somebody who works in the precious metals area, whether it's bullion and coins and assets like that," he recently told Financial Standard.

Shorte added that some of these investments can be hard to value every year for auditors and investors put a lot of pressure on themselves each year to be able to provide the information required to their assets audited and passed.

"If anybody's lucky enough to get into those quirky areas, the first thing they should be doing is asking their auditor what they would require at the end of each year in order to audit their fund," he said.

Meanwhile, digital platform for classic and collector car Retro Rides is seeking interest for its first investment round to raise $500,000 to scale the business.

Retro Rides co-founder Cameron Jurd said the platform offers investors, car enthusiasts, and dealers an opportunity to be part of a high-growth digital disruptor in a sector valued at $9.9 billion.

Since launching its market trial in August 2024, Retro Rides has recorded more than 320,000 page views and attracted over 264,000 unique visitors.

The results point to a high level of engagement from the classic car community and significant growth potential, Jurd said, who is calling on like-minded car lovers who can potentially become a strategic partner.

eBay AustraliaRetro RidesCameron JurdSonas WealthLiam ShorteAustralian Taxation OfficeDeloitte Access EconomicsEminemFinancial Standard
