Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Coalition's housing policy could cut Commonwealth Rent Assistance costs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUN 2024   12:47PM

Senator Andrew Bragg requested a costing analysis on savings in Commonwealth Rent Assistance (CRA) anticipated from the Coalition's proposed super for housing policy.

This policy would allow individuals to withdraw up to $50,000, up to a maximum 40% of their balance, from their superannuation fund account to purchase their first home.

The analysis focused on 38-year-olds and assumed that 20% of renters would purchase a home under the scheme.

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) estimated that the proposal could decrease the cost of the CRA by $35.4 million over the 2023-24 Budget forward estimates period, and by $86.4 million through to 2034-35.

However, the PBO said that individuals receiving CRA typically have low superannuation balances, so uptake from this cohort is expected to be limited. Individuals would need at least $125,000 in their superannuation balance to withdraw the maximum allowable amount of $50,000.

"As many 38-year-old CRA renters have low or zero superannuation account balances, the 20% sample was taken from the individuals with the highest superannuation balances. This composition was chosen as they would be the group most able to take full advantage of the policy," the PBO said.

It was also assumed that without the policy around 45% of this cohort would have purchased a home by the end of the medium term.

The PBO added that the proposed policy would have further implications for government taxation revenue, particularly for superannuation tax, which wasn't included in the analysis.

Read more: SuperCoalitionCommonwealth Rent AssistanceHousingAndrew BraggParliamentary Budget Office
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Higher-for-longer rates dominate adviser conversations
Retiree dilemma: Supporting children or preserving lifestyle?
Super funds to solve the housing crisis?
Liberals respond to Federal Budget
Budget 2024: Cost of living relief takes centre stage
Budget 2024: Additional $11.3bn promised for housing
Quality of retirement does not depend on super balance: Bragg
Super for housing 'economically reckless': SMC
Senate Committee endorses Superannuation Objective Bill
Coalition appoints shadow assistant treasurer, financial services minister

Editor's Choice

Hamilton Lane closes largest raise at $8.4bn

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
The investment management firm marked the largest fundraise in the firm's history, with at least one sizeable Australian institution among investors.

Dexus sees $1.3bn wiped from portfolio value

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
An external revaluation of the bulk of its assets estimates Dexus' book value has dropped some 9% in the last six months.

Global X cuts management fees

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:46PM
Global X announced it would be reducing the annual management fees on two of its ETFs.

Inflation weighing on next generation of retirees

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:50PM
New research from Natixis found Generation X are concerned they may never have enough money to retire.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach