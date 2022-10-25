Citi launches digital proxy voting service

Citi launches digital proxy voting serviceBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 25 OCT 2022 12:14PM
Citi Securities Services has launched its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect Total, in Australia and New Zealand.
The tool will be provided by Proxymity and allows golden source meeting announcements and agendas to be published directly from issuers to investors. Investors can then send votes in real time to issuers or their agents and receive confirmation that they have been cast.
The digital-native platform has been built on scalable technology which allows secure end-to-end connectivity between issuers, issuer agents, custodians, and investors.
The platform was first launched in the UK in 2018 and will now be managed by Proxymity in the Australian and New Zealand markets.
Citi head of securities in Australia and New Zealand and APAC co-head of sales for securities services Mark England said investor communications are being transformed with automation.
"Our long-term partnership with Proxymity reflects our commitment to providing the most innovative solutions to improve client experience and create efficiency in the market," he explained.
Proxymity chief executive and founder Dean Little also commented on the partnership.
"We are proud to grow and deepen our working relationship with Citi, who have been with us on this journey from the beginning. By enabling them to extend Proxymity's solutions to their blue-chip clients in Australia and New Zealand, together we've delivered another great milestone for Citi clients in the APAC region," he said.
