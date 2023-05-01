Citi awarded custody mandate by Mason Stevens

Citi Securities Services has been awarded a custody and integrated execution services mandate by wealth platform Mason Stevens.

As Mason Stevens looks to deliver "premium" wealth management solutions, Citi Australia and New Zealand's head of securities services Mark England expressed excitement about the partnership, which builds on their existing collaboration in Global Markets execution and research services.

"By expanding our partnership to include securities services, we can help drive efficiencies and support growth by delving an integrated set of solutions," England said.

Mason Stevens chief executive Tim Yule continued: "We already have an existing relationship and system connectivity with Citi for international listed securities and trust this partnership will help better serve our valued client base."

"We are on a strong growth trajectory and are always looking to invest in new solutions to provide better investment outcomes for our clients. We are 100% focused on what we do best and engaging partners, like Citi, to leverage their capabilities where we need to."

Citi Securities Services Australia has experienced significant growth in recent years, particularly in the wealth platform and funds management sectors.

"With a great deal of experience, honed over the past couple of years, Citi's ambition is to provide certainty for clients by ensuring the onboarding process is simple and efficient - a singular focus we know that clients demand," England said.

"Once onboarded, clients have access to our full range of investor solutions, as well as exceptional client support and market-leading expertise."

As at December 2022, Cit was the third-largest custodian in Australia by assets, with $693 billion under custody. This was up 2.2% in the second half of the year.