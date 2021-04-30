NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 30 APR 2021   12:17PM

The multi-family office Mutual Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer following the departure of Graeme Bibby.

Bibby, who was chief investment officer at Mutual Trust for more than four years, has left the business.

A spokesperson for Mutual Trust said his departure is part of a strategic review of its wealth function.

Jono Gourlay, Mutual Trust head of wealth, will now lead the business' investments.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

He has been with Mutual Trust since 2015, joining from Credit Suisse Private Bank. Prior to that, Gourlay held roles at Kardina Capital and Austock Asset Management.

Prior to Mutual Trust, Bibby spent seven years as chief investment officer for AIA Australia and also held senior roles at Russell Investments, Mercer and AllianceBernstein. His LinkedIn shows he is now self-employed.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"In our 100th year, Mutual Trust continues to evolve by expanding our wealth management offering to meet the needs of our diverse client base," Mutual Trust said in a statement.

"We are bringing the client facing advisory team in closer alignment with our research team, as part of our broader corporate growth strategy.

"This new structure led by Jono Gourlay, head of wealth, will enable us to deliver richer information and a more responsive service on a wider range of investment offerings."

Read more: Mutual TrustGraeme BibbyJono GourlayAIA AustraliaAllianceBernsteinAustock Asset ManagementCredit Suisse Private BankKardina CapitalMercerRussell Investments
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
Mercer launches aged care support service
AIA Australia partners with Your Wills
Value managers fightback: Mercer
Hostplus, HNWs back CSIRO fund
Fund manager creates lead distribution role
Cbus appoints head of advice
Defined benefit fund in SFT
Life industry to launch framework
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
Editor's Choice
Disability income faces reckoning
KARREN VERGARA
The former chief executive of TAL has slammed life insurers' ineptitude in managing disability income products, invoking the industry to come together and find a solution by the end of the year.
Hamilton Wealth Partners co-founder leaves
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne advice firm Hamilton Wealth Partners' co-founder and chief operating officer has left the business after eight years.
Advice group chief executive exits
KANIKA SOOD
The chief executive of an ASX-listed financial advice group is set to leave the company.
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The multi-family office Mutual Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer following the departure of Graeme Bibby.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.