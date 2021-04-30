Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust

The multi-family office Mutual Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer following the departure of Graeme Bibby.

Bibby, who was chief investment officer at Mutual Trust for more than four years, has left the business.

A spokesperson for Mutual Trust said his departure is part of a strategic review of its wealth function.

Jono Gourlay, Mutual Trust head of wealth, will now lead the business' investments.

He has been with Mutual Trust since 2015, joining from Credit Suisse Private Bank. Prior to that, Gourlay held roles at Kardina Capital and Austock Asset Management.

Prior to Mutual Trust, Bibby spent seven years as chief investment officer for AIA Australia and also held senior roles at Russell Investments, Mercer and AllianceBernstein. His LinkedIn shows he is now self-employed.

"In our 100th year, Mutual Trust continues to evolve by expanding our wealth management offering to meet the needs of our diverse client base," Mutual Trust said in a statement.

"We are bringing the client facing advisory team in closer alignment with our research team, as part of our broader corporate growth strategy.

"This new structure led by Jono Gourlay, head of wealth, will enable us to deliver richer information and a more responsive service on a wider range of investment offerings."