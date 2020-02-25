NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Who's afraid of COVID-19?
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 25 FEB 2020   11:10AM

Equity markets appeared to be immune several weeks after COVID-19 first made global headlines - it was known as "novel coronavirus" then - with the S&P 500 index and the S&P/ASX 200 index, among others, even hitting record highs.

Even heavily-hit China's stockmarket had started to bounce back.

Not anymore.

On February 24, COVID-19 gnawed through investors' hazmat suit, sending equity markets from London to Rio and ol' London town dropping: The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped by 2.3%; the Euro Stoxx-50 index lost 4%; the FTSE-100 index went down by 3.3%; and the S&P 500 index lost 3.4%.

Yes Virginia, you'll fear for your health - mortal and financial - given the virus' seemingly exponential spread. The latest World Health Organisation (WHO) data show that there are now 79,331 confirmed cases of infections (97.4% in China) across 29 countries with 2595 dead.

You call that a virus? Flu is a virus. According to Medscape: "The World Health Organization estimates that worldwide, annual influenza epidemics result in about 3-5 million cases of severe illness and about 250,000 to 500,000 deaths."

Then again, the flu hasn't caused such widespread disruption to travel and tourism, manufacturing operations, supply linkages, shutdowns of entire towns/cities, etc. as COVID-19 has now done.

So much so, that the global economy is getting/gotten sick. The IMF has downgraded its 2020 global growth forecast by 0.1 ppt to 3.2% -- led by a reduction in China's GDP growth from 6.0% to 5.6%.

You call that a downgrade? Oxford Economics' latest analysis is a downgrade. Oxford sees world GDP growth falling to "nearly zero" in the first half of this year (should the virus infects more of the globe) and to 1.3% for the 2020's entirety. Wait, there's more. Oxford expects the US and the Eurozone to go into technical recessions in the first half of 2020.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 nations - recently meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - also acknowledged the serious risk to global growth posed by COVID-19 and pledged "stand ready to take further action to address those risks".

It's all gloom and doom and to quote John Maynard Keynes, "in the long run we're all dead". That, of course, is if COVID-19 endures and permanently wreaks death and/or destruction of economic activity.

But nah, like all others before it, a cure will be found and when we look back at the rear view mirror, we'll be kicking our own behinds for not taking the opportunity to load up on our portfolios at cheaper prices afforded by the current scare.

More so, given that central banks around the world have already - Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia - or are prepared (markets expect the Fed cut interest rates by at least once this year) and governments stand ready to employ fiscal policies - Chinese President Xi has already pledged to increase policy support and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced more targeted tax and fee cuts to aid micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

As for Australia, with the RBA low on ammo and downdraft from COVID-19 adds to the downward pressure on the domestic economy caused by the bushfires, storms and floods, testing Prime Minister Scott Morrison's declaration: "The surplus is of no focus for me whatsoever. What matters to me is the human cost and meeting whatever cost we need to meet."

SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Qualitas launches build-to-rent fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Qualitas has launched a new build-to-rent fund, backed by the CEFC, with an environmentally friendly bent.
Stability needed: Maroney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney gave a final address to the association's annual conference, calling for stability and engagement amid industry change.
