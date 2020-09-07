Chief economist update: V in US recovery at risk

The US labour market continues to get betterer and betterer.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that total non-farm payrolls rose by 1.37 million in August - in line with market expectations and marked the fourth straight month of increase in employment.

While the BLS notes that government employment accounted for one-fourth of the total jobs gain in August - due to the hiring of 238,000 temporary 2020 Census workers - it also reported notable job gains in retail trade (249,000), professional and business services (197,000), leisure and hospitality (174,000), education and health services (147,000), transportation and warehousing (78,000), financial services (36,000) and manufacturing (29,000).

Even better, the US unemployment had dropped back to single-digits, down to 8.4% in August from 10.2 in the previous month and the fourth consecutive month of decline since hitting a record high 14.7% in April this year.

According to the BLS: "These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it."

This is backed by the continued improvement in the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing and non-manufacturing indices. The ISM manufacturing index rose to a reading of 56.0 in August from 54.2 in July and the 11-year low 41.5 recorded in April. The ISM non-manufacturing index eased to 56.9 in August from 58.1 in the previous month but remains well into expansion territory and from 41.8 - the first contraction reading since 2009.

Curiouser and curiouser.

What's curious is that the pick-up in employment and increased optimism among businesses (which raises the prospect of further jobs gain) has not translated to improved consumer confidence.

Here's the headline from the latest Conference Board's consumer confidence index report: "The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index decreased in August, after declining in July. The Index now stands at 84.8 (1985=100), down from 91.7 in July. The Present Situation Index - based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions - decreased sharply from 95.9 to 84.2. The Expectations Index - based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions - declined from 88.9 in July to 85.2 this month."

Could this be because of the continued rising cases of infection and deaths from the coronavirus in the US? Could this be because of the fifth coronavirus bill remains unresolved? Could this be because the Fed, despite its shift to a "lower for longer" strategy is pushing on a string?

It could be one or all these. But one thing is certain, pessimistic consumers would rather save than spend, threatening the V in America's recovery.

