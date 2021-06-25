NEWS
Economics

Chief economist update: UK not there yet

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   11:18AM

Financial markets widely expected the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to keep current monetary policy settings unchanged at its June monetary policy committee meeting.

"The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1% ... and to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 ... to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases ... maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion," the BOE said.

Yet, the FTSE-100 index closed half a percent higher on the day - up 10.1% this year to date and up 42.4% from the pandemic low plumbed in March last year - aided by the dip in the pound sterling's exchange rate and the fall in the yield on 10-year UK bonds.

The British central bank's sanguine forward guidance underpinned these positive reactions in the financial markets.

For while the BOE upgraded its GDP growth forecast to 5.5% in the June quarter from the 4.25% estimated in May and forewarned that "CPI inflation is expected to pick up further above the target ... and is likely to exceed 3%", the BOE expects that this will be transitory as the impact of higher energy and other commodity prices recede.

UK inflation is certainly headed higher. Headline CPI inflation accelerated from an annual rate of 1.5% in April to 2.1% in May - above the 2% target and the 1.8% rate predicted in the May Report. Likewise, core inflation quickened from 1.3% to 2.0%.

But have no fear: "Financial market measures of inflation expectations suggest that the near-term strength in inflation is expected to be transitory ... because overall, there is judged to be spare capacity in aggregate in the economy at present."

The country's unemployment rate may have dropped to an eight-month low of 4.7% in the three months to April but "it is likely that labour market slack has remained higher than implied by this measure" because, "some individuals stopped looking for work during the pandemic, and were therefore recorded as inactive".

Similarly, the BOE explained away the recent acceleration in wages growth (to 5.6% in the April quarter) as due to compositional effects - i.e., more job losses among lower-paid workers - and the base effect of last year's drop in wages.

The piece de resistance?

"The MPC will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take whatever action is necessary to achieve its remit.  The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably," it said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

