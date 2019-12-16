NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Three cheers for Christmas
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   10:10AM

"Christmas, Christmas time is near,
Time for toys and time for cheer..."
- Alvin & the Chipmunks

I can almost hear those little chipmunk voices singing this Christmas song as I browsed through last week's news of good tidings ... and they came in threes.

First stop, at the conclusion of its December 10-11 FOMC meeting, the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would not cut interest rates further - currently at 1.5%-1.75% -- because, according to chair Powell: "Our economic outlook remains a favourable one despite global developments and ongoing risks."

Nor would the Fed raise the fed funds rate (at least for all of 2020). The latest dot plot of FOMC participants' assessment of appropriate monetary policy reveals that 13 of 17 foresee no change in interest rates in 2020 and the other four expecting a rate HIKE next year.

Next stop, Brexit. The three and half year uncertainty that is the United Kingdom's divorce from the European Union has become less uncertain following the Conservative Party's, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, thumping victory at the December 12 general elections.

The Conservatives won 365 seats -- majority of 80 seats, the largest since the 1987 polls - in the country's 650-seat House of Commons. This gives the prime minister a strong mandate to negotiate a (hard or soft) Brexit deal with the EU by the end of this month before the final divorce on 31 January 2020.

Given time constraints, Brexit may again be delayed but it's less uncertain that it would come to pass this time.

Final stop, the US-China trade truce. It came upon a midnight clear, well, December 13, and perhaps the greatest gift of all in time for Christmas 2019.

The US and China shook hands on their widely-watched "phase one deal".

Here's Factset's report: "...US and China announced details of a "phase 1" trade deal. US will drop plans for new 15-Dec tariffs and cut tariffs on ~$120B in Chinese goods to 7.5% (from 15%) after 30 days of deal signing."

"The 25% tariffs on ~$250B in goods will remain. In exchange, China agreeing to buy ~$200B in US products over two years, including $40-50B in agricultural goods. Deal also includes Chinese concessions on IP protections and forced tech transfers, and also involves currency and financial-services provisions.

"Enforcement mechanism an escalating chain of panels, with the US considering tariffs as final "insurance" for compliance. Deal expected to be signed at the ministerial level (not Trump and Xi) in January. Talks about a phase 2 to begin immediately."

This is good. Even better, the two economic behemoths are not looking forward to a "phase two deal".

Central banks around the world have nominated "trade tensions" as one of the biggest risks to the growth outlook in their respective economies.

Easing trade tensions, particularly between the world's two economic behemoths - the US and China - would underpin growth not only in both nations but the global economy at large.

In which case, we, little chipmunks would not only have a merry Christmas but a happier New Year too.

