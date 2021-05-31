Chief economist update: The UK's going OK

The country hasn't fully opened yet but easing restrictions, increased rate of vaccinations and stronger consumer and business spending combined to speed up the UK's recovery.

This is underscored by the latest IHS Markit/CIPS PMI survey. Preliminary estimates reveal that the UK composite PMI jumped from April's final reading of 60.7 to 62.0 in May - the highest reading since records began in January 1998. According to Markit: "Survey respondents widely commented on a post-lockdown bounce in business and consumer confidence, alongside higher output levels due to the phased reopening of customer-facing areas of the UK economy."

The flash UK manufacturing PMI soared to 66.1 in May - the highest since 1992 - from the final reading of 60.9 in the previous month. The flash UK services PMI went up from 61.0 in April (final reading) to 61.8 in May - a 91-month high (October 2013).

These justify the Bank of England's (BOE) decision at its May 5 monetary policy committee meeting to slow bond purchases to £3.4 billion a week between May and August, from £4.4 billion based on revised estimates for GDP growth to expand by 7.25% -- the fastest rate since World War II - this year from the February 2021 estimate of 5.0% and for the unemployment rate to peak at 5.5% later this year - as significant drop from the 7.75% it predicted three months earlier.

But with indications of stronger growth also comes rising inflation pressures.

Measured inflation in the UK has sequentially accelerated over the past three months - the annual rate of headline inflation rose to 1.5% in April (from 0.7% in the previous month); core inflation quickened to 1.3% from 1.1% in March.

The IHS Markit/CIPS PMI survey found that: "May data pointed to the fastest increase in average cost burdens across the UK private sector since August 2008. Manufacturers mostly commented on price pressures due to shortages of raw materials and high shipping costs, while service providers often noted increased staff salaries. Strong customer demand helped to confer a greater degree of pricing power to private sector businesses in May, as signalled by the strongest rate of output charge inflation since this index began nearly 22 years ago."

This supports expectations that the BOE could lift interest rates by the middle next year, recently given prominence by BOE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe's remarks that the British central bank could lift rates as soon as the first half of 2022 but only if the unemployment rate doesn't pick up after the government's furlough scheme ends on September 30 this year.

But as the BOE warned at its May meeting, the economic outlook remains uncertain and depends on the "evolution of the pandemic".

Cases of infection from the Indian variant are rising in the country and threatens the planned removal of all restrictions on June 21 this year.

