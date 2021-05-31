NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Chief economist update: The UK's going OK

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   11:19AM

The country hasn't fully opened yet but easing restrictions, increased rate of vaccinations and stronger consumer and business spending combined to speed up the UK's recovery.

This is underscored by the latest IHS Markit/CIPS PMI survey. Preliminary estimates reveal that the UK composite PMI jumped from April's final reading of 60.7 to 62.0 in May - the highest reading since records began in January 1998. According to Markit: "Survey respondents widely commented on a post-lockdown bounce in business and consumer confidence, alongside higher output levels due to the phased reopening of customer-facing areas of the UK economy."

The flash UK manufacturing PMI soared to 66.1 in May - the highest since 1992 - from the final reading of 60.9 in the previous month. The flash UK services PMI went up from 61.0 in April (final reading) to 61.8 in May - a 91-month high (October 2013).

These justify the Bank of England's (BOE) decision at its May 5 monetary policy committee meeting to slow bond purchases to £3.4 billion a week between May and August, from £4.4 billion based on revised estimates for GDP growth to expand by 7.25% -- the fastest rate since World War II - this year from the February 2021 estimate of 5.0% and for the unemployment rate to peak at 5.5% later this year - as significant drop from the 7.75% it predicted three months earlier.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

But with indications of stronger growth also comes rising inflation pressures.

Measured inflation in the UK has sequentially accelerated over the past three months - the annual rate of headline inflation rose to 1.5% in April (from 0.7% in the previous month); core inflation quickened to 1.3% from 1.1% in March.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The IHS Markit/CIPS PMI survey found that: "May data pointed to the fastest increase in average cost burdens across the UK private sector since August 2008. Manufacturers mostly commented on price pressures due to shortages of raw materials and high shipping costs, while service providers often noted increased staff salaries. Strong customer demand helped to confer a greater degree of pricing power to private sector businesses in May, as signalled by the strongest rate of output charge inflation since this index began nearly 22 years ago."

This supports expectations that the BOE could lift interest rates by the middle next year, recently given prominence by BOE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe's remarks that the British central bank could lift rates as soon as the first half of 2022 but only if the unemployment rate doesn't pick up after the government's furlough scheme ends on September 30 this year.

But as the BOE warned at its May meeting, the economic outlook remains uncertain and depends on the "evolution of the pandemic".

Cases of infection from the Indian variant are rising in the country and threatens the planned removal of all restrictions on June 21 this year.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Bank of EnglandGertjan Vlieghe
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: More money for reimposed lockdown
Chief economist update: RBA negative on negative interest rate policy
Chief economist update: UK plans for jobs
Chief economist update: The cheaper alternative
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
Remediation bill tops $10b: ASIC
Chief economist update: Global easing
Chief economist update: The UK is not OK
Chief economist update: BOE flips tightening bias to easing
Chief economist update: BOE lets peers do the heavy lifting

Editor's Choice

UBS AM wholesale client coverage lead departs

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:00PM
UBS Asset Management Australia's head of wholesale client coverage has left the firm after nearly four years in the role.

Jobs to go at AMP Australia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
With the leadership of AMP Australia's new chief executive Scott Hartley, the business will undertake a restructure which is likely to cost jobs.

Vanguard appoints fund administrator

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Vanguard has appointed a fund administrator for its wholesale funds in Australia which hold an estimated $98.5 billion in assets.

ATO cracks down on crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Taxation Office is cracking down on cryptocurrency investors to report capital gains and losses in their tax returns after fears investors may think they are tax-free.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.