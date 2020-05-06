NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: The outlook for Australia, according to COVID-19
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   10:42AM

"A stronger economic recovery is possible if there is further substantial progress in containing the coronavirus in the near term and there is a faster return to normal economic activity. On the other hand, if the lifting of restrictions is delayed or the restrictions need to be reimposed or household and business confidence remains low, the outcomes would be even more challenging than those in the baseline scenario."

That, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe's statement - released after the Australian central bank's May 5 meeting (where it kept monetary policy settings unchanged, "including the targets for the cash rate and the yield on three-year Australian Government bonds of 25 basis points) - puts into black and white the collective and individual thoughts of all (not most) central bankers and governments on the planet.

All depends on the success or failure in containing/finding a cure/preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

It better come soon. For even the RBA's best case scenario (baseline) scenario is bad.

  • "...output falls by around 10% over the first half of 2020 and by around 6 per cent over the year as a whole. This is followed by a bounce-back of 6% next year."
  • "...the unemployment rate peaks at around 10% over coming months and is still above 7% at the end of next year."
  • "In the March quarter just passed, CPI inflation rose to 2.2%, but it is expected to turn negative temporarily in the June quarter, due to falls in oil prices, the introduction of free child care and deferrals of various price increases. Further out, in the baseline scenario inflation is 1 to 11/2 per cent in 2021 and gradually picks up further from there."
The drop in the Commonwealth Bank Composite PMI for Australia (that was released on the same day as the RBA's Board meeting) to a record low of 21.7 in April from 39.4 in the previous month -- as both manufacturing (down to 45.6) and services (down to 19.5) contracted at their fastest pace on record - gives credence to the RBA's gloomy outlook on Australian economic growth.

The lead from the ANZ job ads series - released a day before the RBA meeting - also supports its dim view of the labour market. Job ads in newspapers and on the web plummeted by 53.1% over the month of April and by 62.2% from a year earlier.

The labour market outlook would have been worse had it not been for the Morrison government's JobSeeker payments that limited the issuance of pink slips.

But even this isn't good enough. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg estimates that the economy will lose A$4 billion for every week restrictions remain.

It's a tough choice - economic recovery or risking a second wave (which endangers economic recovery through renewed restrictions and bigger government spending) - but one the government must make.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Philip LoweReserve Bank of AustraliaJosh Frydenberg
