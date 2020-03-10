Chief economist update: The crash we have to have

Is this the stock market crash we have to have? The great reboot from the overvaluation in stock market prices prompted by cheap interest rates that punished savers and drove investors to go look where their capital could get higher returns?

The global freezing (of economic activity) wrought by coronaphobia is shaking what has become an orthodoxy since the Global Financial Crisis that central banks are the new masters of the universe.

Grexit, the Jasmine Revolution, North Korea's missile launches, Brexit and Trump's trade war -- and other challenges in-between -- proved no match for central bank money

Throw enough money at the problem and the problem will go away. ZIRP (zero interest rate policy), NIRP (negative interest rate policy) and QE (quantitative easing) worked, sending most equity markets worldwide into record highs.

Coronaphobia - the fear of being infected by the virus as distinct from the disease itself - has exposed the limit to central bank power.

Health is wealth. Sure, low and negative interest rate push equity prices higher but there won't be any wealth effect if consumers stayed home, don't travel, don't attend school or don't report for work - and even if they braved it out, find that their places of employment are shuttered anyway.

Coronaphobia is proving claims made during the GFC that governments and central banks should have let the global economy reboot - i.e., go into the recession it had to have - back then, thereby perpetuating "moral hazard" - the belief that certain companies are too big to fail and thus needed saving.

Sure, some companies will still fail but most would be more circumspect in their attitude toward risks - and investors too - had central banks not intervened and let the mechanics of the free market do its job in restoring equilibrium.

The world would have been in a recession, a depression even, but the growth that follows would have stronger foundations.

But nah, low and lower interest rates it is ... and QE. To repeat, it punished savers and sent investors to seek higher yields, moral hazard and lower rates for longer have reduced risks anyway.

One such high risk investment is junk bonds. It offers relatively higher yield to the investor and relatively lower cost for the issuer.

Financial Times notes that energy companies are the biggest issuers of junk bonds, accounting for more than 11% of the US high-yield market.

This, too, has been turned on its head by the latest development in the oil market. Brent crude oil prices slumped by 23.7% to US$34.54 following unexpected news that, instead of agreeing to cut oil production at their March 6 meeting, OPEC+ talks collapsed (due to Russia's dissent) and Saudi Arabia announcing an increase in production and offering discounts to its oil customers instead.

The drop in oil prices should be a balm for global economic activity reeling from coronaphobia. Cheaper oil prices raises household disposable income and lowers costs of running factories and businesses.

Then again, until a COVID-19 vaccine is discovered or, at least, the number of infected cases slows, lower interest rates and cheaper oil would do little to prod consumers to go out, mix and mingle and spend. The same goes for factories and businesses.

Stock markets will remain under downward pressure until prices fall low enough to attract bargain hunters.