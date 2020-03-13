NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: The corona crash of 2020
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAR 2020   10:51AM

"Danger, Will Robinson!" Danger! Danger!

Pick a stock market, any stock market and chances are it's now in a bear market or heading there, struck down by coronaphobia.

Yes Virginia, the bears came out of hibernation in full force. There was no place to hide. Everywhere you look, there's gloom and ... there's doom. Financial markets are running scared - the VIX index jumped by 40% overnight to a reading of 75.47 - the highest since the 80.86 reading way back in November 2008 in the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Bros.

News that Tom Hanks and wife Rita tested positive for the coronavirus and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie are in self-isolation - aside from earlier reports of that ministers (health ministers) in some countries were themselves infected -- brings home the reality of it all. Their infections would only elevate the sense of panic among the general public.

So too are the rolling and expanding bans on public gatherings, travel restrictions - the latest of which is Trump's Europe travel ban - cancelation of concerts and events, school, factory and office closures ... generally, a general lockdown.

Monetary and fiscal authorities have responded:

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut interest rates by 25 bps earlier this month, taking the official cash rate to a new record low of 0.5% and is expected to cut some more. The Morrison government recently announced a A$17.6B ($11.4B) economic stimulus package.

The US Federal Reserve cut the fed funds rate by 50 bps on 3 March to 1.25% and announced an additional US$1.5 trillion in new liquidity to help address "highly unusual disruptions" in Treasury market amid coronavirus outbreak , ahead of its scheduled 17-18 March FOMC meeting, where it's expected to cut interest rates again.

The Bank of Canada (BOC) cuts its benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points to 1.25%. The Bank of England (BOE) also slashed interest rates by 50 bps to 0.25%, and on top of that the Chancellor to the Exchequer announced emergency spending measures and infrastructure investment worth at least £30 billion (US$58.4 billion).

Although it kept interest rates unchanged at its March meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) expanded its asset purchases by €120B until end-2020, as well as announcing "more favorable TLTRO terms from June 2020 to June 2020 and the total amount that can be borrowed has been raised to 50% of stock of eligible loans. In addition, ECB banking supervision allowed banks to lower capital ratios... (Factset).

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to follow its brethren when its Board meets next. Then there's the People's Bank of China and the politburo which had been providing stimulus measures even before the coronavirus became a pandemic.

However, the continuing and deepening stock market sell-off suggest that so far these policy responses - fiscal and monetary - have so far failed to ease household, business and investor concerns.

Worst, coronaphobia's now compounded by the oil price war.

Certainly, the risk of a global recession has increased significantly.

But the world has survived all other epidemics and pandemics before, and more recently, the "Great Recession" of 2008-2009.

Those who were greedy when others were fearful back then would still be counting their gains today, even with the recent crash ... and that's not including the dividends they received since.

