Economics
Chief economist update: Second wave threatens an oil spill
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 14 AUG 2020   11:16AM

Most things appeared to be going hunky-dory for the oil market in the second quarter of this year.

OPEC+ production cuts plus the easing of social distancing and the re-opening of many businesses in an increasing number of countries around the world prompted a reversal in crude oil prices.

WTI oil prices soared by 37.0% to an average price of US$38.21 per barrel in the June quarter from US$27.96/barrel in the first three months of 2020. The price of Brent oil jumped by 36.6% to an average of US$40.27/barrel in the second quarter from US$29.49 a barrel in the previous quarter.

The agreement by OPEC+ at the tenth (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12 April 2020 to adjust downwards overall crude oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day - equivalent to 10% of global supply -- along with, according to OPEC, a "conformity level of 95% in June 2020, the highest since the inception of the DoC (Declaration of Compliance) in January 2017, tilted crude oil's supply/demand equation in favour of higher prices (at best) or stable prices at current prices (at worst).

So far so good...

Partial third quarter results show crude oil prices have stabilised - WTI oil at an average of US$40.99/barrel and Brent at US$43.59.

...but not if the coronavirus pandemic could help it.

The second waves doing the rounds in many countries - notably, close to home in the state of Victoria in Australia and very recently, New Zealand - have prompted renewed social distancing restrictions and business shutdowns.

While OPEC+ has adjusted (cut) the oil supply to maintain current prices, COVID-19's second bite at the global economy threatens to weaken demand even more.

Planes, trains and automobiles - and cruise liners - are or would be put back in garages. Shuttered businesses, especially factories, would have no need for oil, reducing overall global demand and therefore, the price of oil.

But don't take my word for it. In its August 'Oil Market Report', the International Energy Agency (IEA) downgraded its 2020 oil demand forecast by 8.1 million barrels per day (mpd) and revising lower its 2020 prediction by 240 kilo barrels per day.

At the end of the day, it will be that microscopic bug that'll dictate where crude oil prices go.

Just as the IEA concludes: "Ongoing uncertainty around demand caused by COVID-19 and the possibility of higher output means that the oil market's re-balancing remains delicate."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Editor's Choice
Schroders appoints head of private debt
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Schroders has hired from RBC to appoint a head of private debt for Australia, as it builds out a private assets offering for local investors.
iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
The administrator appointed to embattled investment group iProsperity, Cor Cordis, has released a damning creditors' report which includes accusations of Ponzi scheme style payments.
SG increase will impact wage growth: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will impact wage growth and the government will need to weigh up the impacts of that.
Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
National Australia Bank has reported a 7% fall in cash earnings to $1.55 billion for the third quarter, as the bank confirms it is still "actively exploring" options for the sale of its wealth management business.
