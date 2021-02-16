NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Red metal turning red hot
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 16 FEB 2021   12:30PM

The latest GDP growth updates show that the world's major economies remain in contraction (in year-on-year terms) at the end of 2020 and despite the roll-out of vaccines, the COVID-19  pandemic (and now its variants) remain with us, triggering stop-and-go snap lockdowns in most countries.

The lingering uncertainty provides fodder for a bearish narrative for the year 2021. Yet, equity markets are rallying. Wall Street continues to register fresh highs, pulling up 'the others' along with it, powered by fiscal and monetary policy largesse ... and FOMO (fear of missing out) and TINA (there is no alternative).

However, the rise and rise in copper prices suggest better health and wealth going forward. Factset figures show copper prices surged to an eight-year high of US$8,292 per tonne this year to date - a 7.1% addition to the 25.8% gain it notched up last year and a whopping 79.6% surge from the four-year low it plumbed in March 2020.

Because of the red metal's copious and pervasive use in industries - from car manufacturing to electrical goods to construction to solar panels, etc. - makes it a good contemporaneous (if not a leading) indicator of economic activity. Hence, the moniker Doctor Copper.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

China's - the world's biggest copper importer -- early return to growth in 2020 may have provided the impetus for the resurgence in copper prices. This is highlighted by the continued acceleration in Chinese industrial production - up by 7.3% in the year to December, the fastest rate of expansion in 21 months.

The good news is that the "good doctor's" prognosis is for continued strong growth in the global economy.

This is backed by, first and foremost, surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. While the number of confirmed cases of infections continues to grow, the number of new daily cases and new daily deaths had been lessening, despite the advent of the new and more infectious variants.

Vaccinations would only improve these stats that, in turn, would allow a return to near-normal - lesser or the withdrawal altogether of social and business restrictions.

The rally in copper prices has also been driven by the US dollar's depreciation. The US dollar index (versus major currencies) has now fallen by 11.4% from the 17-year high it recorded in March last year - which, in itself, suggests greater investor confidence (i.e., lesser safe-haven purchases) in the revival of global economic activity.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Nikkei not so fine
Chief economist update: Taper talks are premature
Chief economist update: Oil gush
Chief economist update: China on my mind
Chief economist update: COVID with a vengeance
Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine, the variant
Chief economist update: Government spending made money, saved money
Chief economist update: An extra mile for a deal
Chief economist update: Japan's five minutes of sunshine
Chief economist update: China turns crisis into opportunity
Editor's Choice
Hostplus enhances ESG option
KARREN VERGARA
Hostplus is changing its sustainable investment option on the back of growing demand from members who want a more sustainable and principled approach to their investments.
New corporate bond fund launches
ELIZA BAVIN
Artesian Capital has launched a new corporate-focussed, green and sustainable bond fund open to both wholesale and retail investors.
SMSFs primed for best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
Self-managed superannuation funds are ahead of the game in terms of meeting the looming best financial interest rules, according to its peak body association.
Iress hires head of corporate development
KANIKA SOOD
Iress has hired a former AMP corporate development director for a new role that reports to its chief executive Andrew Walsh.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kYf6FXGg