Chief economist update: Recovery flashing hot, hot, hot

The impact of decelerating coronavirus infections, accelerating vaccination momentum - permitting relaxation of restrictions - sprinkled with generous dashes of fiscal and monetary largesse have been captured in Markit Economics' latest PMI surveys.

Flash (preliminary) estimates for May show:

The US Composite Output Index rose to a record high reading with both the manufacturing and services sectors soaring to their highest readings ever.

The Eurozone Composite Output Index jumped to a 39-month high with the services sector up to its highest reading in 39 months and while manufacturing ease to a two-month low, it has remained in expansion over the past 11 months.

The UK Composite Output Index leapt to its highest reading since January 1998 - services sector at 91-month peak and manufacturing at its highest since January 1992.

However, in Japan - where infections are rising and a state of emergency re-imposed - the Composite Output Index returned to contraction, held back by the persistent contraction in the services sector that's partly negated by four straight months of expansion in the manufacturing sector.

Markit Economics' still has to report on China's PMI, but both its manufacturing and services sector had been expanding since May last year and latest activity indicators - retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment - suggest they'll continue to do so.

To be sure, there were really no surprises in Markit's latest roundup that the global recovery is getting hot, hot, hot.

But the latest survey shows that inflation is too.

In the US: "Average selling prices for goods and services are both rising at unprecedented rates, which will feed through to higher consumer inflation in coming months."

In the Eurozone: "This imbalance of supply and demand has put further upward pressure on prices. How long these inflationary pressures persist will depend on how quickly supply comes back into line with demand, but for now the imbalance is deteriorating, resulting in the highest-ever price pressures for goods recorded by the survey and rising prices for services."

In the UK: "May data pointed to the fastest increase in average cost burdens across the UK private sector since August 2008. Manufacturers mostly commented on price pressures due to shortages of raw materials and high shipping costs, while service providers often noted increased staff salaries. Strong customer demand helped to confer a greater degree of pricing power to private sector businesses in May, as signalled by the strongest rate of output charge inflation since this index began nearly 22 years ago."

It's only in Japan where the PMI survey showed weaker inflation (surprise, surprise).

The question now is whether or not these are only transient inflationary pressures - as proclaimed by most central banks (led by the Fed and ex-BOJ) - or are early signs of things to come.

The answer to this would determine future monetary and fiscal policies.

