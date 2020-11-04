NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: RBA does the limbo rock
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   10:12AM

"All around the limbo world
Gonna do the limbo rock..."
- Chubby Checker, Limbo Rock

Australian equities and bond markets applauded after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) didn't disappoint expectations, showing just how low it can go.

The All Ordinaries index jumped by 1.9% following the RBA's Melbourne Cup Day board meeting on November 3, with big capitalisation stocks - Top 100 up by 1.9% -- and little ones - small caps up by 2.1%, equally performing well.

Fixed income markets - them who are most sensitive to interest rate movements - were happy too.

This is because of the RBA's announced package of measures lowering immediate, intermediate and long-term interest rates and I quote,

The elements of the package are as follows:

  • a reduction in the cash rate target to 0.1 per cent
  • a reduction in the target for the yield on the 3-year Australian Government bond to around 0.1 per cent
  • a reduction in the interest rate on new drawings under the Term Funding Facility to 0.1 per cent
  • a reduction in the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances to zero
  • the purchase of $100 billion of government bonds of maturities of around five to 10 years over the next six months.
Can you spell QE?

The RBA's bond purchases are intended to push down long-term government bond yields. And they have. Yields on five-year government bonds declined to 0.27% from 0.28% before the RBA's announcement; ten-year bond yields dropped to 0.77% from 0.82%.

This would lower the national and state government's cost of borrowing to fill budget deficits that have grown in efforts to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and support the domestic economy.

Presumably, the RBA has factored in these latest reductions in upgrading its forecasts.

"In Australia, the economic recovery is under way and positive GDP growth is now expected in the September quarter, despite the restrictions in Victoria. It will, however, take some time to reach the pre-pandemic level of output. In the central scenario, GDP growth is expected to be around 6% over the year to June 2021 and 4% in 2022. The unemployment rate is expected to remain high, but to peak at a little below 8%, rather than the 10% expected previously. At the end of 2022, the unemployment rate is forecast to be around 6%.

This extended period of high unemployment and excess capacity is expected to result in subdued increases in wages and prices over coming years. In underlying terms, inflation is forecast to be 1% in 2021 and 11/2 per cent in 2022. In the most recent quarter, year-ended CPI inflation was 0.7% and, in underlying terms, inflation was 11/4 per cent."

But if the kitchen sink isn't enough: "The board is prepared to do more if necessary."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Reserve Bank of Australia
