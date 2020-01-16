NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Phase one deal signed, sealed and delivered
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 16 JAN 2020   10:55AM

The highly anticipated US-China 'phase one' trade agreement has finally come to pass - signed, sealed and delivered on January 15.

The deal involves China committing to buy at least an additional US$200 billion worth of US goods and services - US$$50 billion in additional orders for US agricultural products; US$40 billion to $50 billion in additional US services, US$75 billion more in manufacturing goods, and US$50 billion more worth of energy supplies, according to Trump.

This is in exchange for America suspending its plan to increase tariffs on US$160 billion worth of Chinese goods (that was due to be applied last 15 December 2019), not lifting the 25% tariff on US$250 billion Chinese imports and, cutting the tariff on US$120 billion in imports from China in half to 7.5% ... with Trump promising "to take those tariffs off if we do phase two."

The de-escalation of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing should go a long way towards reducing the uncertainty that has plagued the global economy for the past 18 months.

Then again, it may not be smooth sailing.

As Factset reports: "A late afternoon report noted China has not agreed to additional tariff reductions or eliminations as part of deal. Also still a lot of discussion surrounding China's $200 billion of purchase commitments and skepticism about whether it can hit that number."

"Also some lingering disappointment from recent Bloomberg report that tariff relief unlikely until after the election. Multiple reports also reiterated how the deal does not address key structural issues. In addition, White House reportedly considering tightening restrictions on Huawei."

This is because a more lasting trade deal would boost Chinese business confidence which Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, nominates as "a major hurdle to stabilizing the economy".

So far so good for China.

The Caixin China composite PMI eased to a reading of 52.6 in December from November's 21-month high reading of 53.2 due to a slower rate of expansion in the manufacturing and services sectors over the month.

The manufacturing PMI slowed to 51.5 in December from 51.8 in November marking the fifth straight month that the index had been in expansion. The services PMI eased to 52.5 from November's seven-month high reading of 53.5.

The worst that could be inferred from the PMI readings of the past few months is that the Chinese economy is stabilising, if not gaining momentum.

A lasting deal would turn stability into stronger growth.

