NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: Oil's well that ends 2019 well
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 DEC 2019   10:54AM

It may not seem like it, but crude oil prices appear on track to finish 2019 around 30% higher.

This year to date, WTI oil has risen by 33.4% to US$60.21 per barrel while the price of Brent oil has rallied by 29.2%.

To be sure, new production cuts that will take effect on 1 January 2020 helped support crude prices.

On December 6, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other oil-producing nations - termed "OPEC+"" -- agreed to reduce production by around 500 kb/d (kilo barrels per day) to 2.1 mb/d.

However, in its latest Oil Market Report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that: "If all the countries comply with their new allocations and Saudi Arabia delivers the rest of its voluntary cut of 0.4 mb/d, the fall in production volume versus today will be about 0.5 mb/d."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

"In this report we have reduced our forecast for non-OPEC production growth next year from 2.3 mb/d to 2.1 mb/d to take account of lower output from participants in the OPEC+ deal and a weaker growth outlook for Brazil, Ghana and the United States. Even so, with our demand outlook unchanged, there could still be a surplus of 0.7 mb/d in the market in 1Q20."

The IEA left its global oil demand forecasts unchanged at 1 mb/d in 2019 and 1.2 mb/d in 2020 despite reporting that: "Global oil demand increased by 900 kb/d y-o-y in 3Q19, the strongest annual growth in a year."

"Nearly three-quarters of the growth occurred in China. Indian demand rose 135 kb/d, but OECD deliveries fell for the fourth straight quarter and are expected to decline 75 kb/d overall in 2019."

The improving global economic growth dynamics due to the de-escalation of the US-China trade war, the lessened uncertainty surrounding Brexit and central banks' continued policy accommodation could revive global oil demand by more than the IEA's forecasts.

...and by extension oil prices.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: A penny saved, a penny not earned by the economy
Chief economist update: Let's talk about debt
Chief economist update: The Grinch steals Christmas
Chief economist update: Cloudy 2020 vision for OECD
Chief economist update: Has the Fed conquered the yield curve?
Chief economist update: Reversal of fortune
Chief economist update: Chinese green shoots?
Chief economist update: US consumer power
Chief economist update: Three cheers for Christmas
Chief economist update: War is over
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cs2eEQtN