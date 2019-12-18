Chief economist update: Oil's well that ends 2019 well

It may not seem like it, but crude oil prices appear on track to finish 2019 around 30% higher.
This year to date, WTI oil has risen by 33.4% to US$60.21 per barrel while the price of Brent oil has rallied by 29.2%.
To be sure, new production cuts that will take effect on 1 January 2020 helped support crude prices.
On December 6, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other oil-producing nations - termed "OPEC+"" -- agreed to reduce production by around 500 kb/d (kilo barrels per day) to 2.1 mb/d.
However, in its latest Oil Market Report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that: "If all the countries comply with their new allocations and Saudi Arabia delivers the rest of its voluntary cut of 0.4 mb/d, the fall in production volume versus today will be about 0.5 mb/d."
"In this report we have reduced our forecast for non-OPEC production growth next year from 2.3 mb/d to 2.1 mb/d to take account of lower output from participants in the OPEC+ deal and a weaker growth outlook for Brazil, Ghana and the United States. Even so, with our demand outlook unchanged, there could still be a surplus of 0.7 mb/d in the market in 1Q20."
The IEA left its global oil demand forecasts unchanged at 1 mb/d in 2019 and 1.2 mb/d in 2020 despite reporting that: "Global oil demand increased by 900 kb/d y-o-y in 3Q19, the strongest annual growth in a year."
"Nearly three-quarters of the growth occurred in China. Indian demand rose 135 kb/d, but OECD deliveries fell for the fourth straight quarter and are expected to decline 75 kb/d overall in 2019."
The improving global economic growth dynamics due to the de-escalation of the US-China trade war, the lessened uncertainty surrounding Brexit and central banks' continued policy accommodation could revive global oil demand by more than the IEA's forecasts.
