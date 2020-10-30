Chief economist update: Not out of the woods

The US has reversed its biggest economic contraction in history with the sharpest recovery on record.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the country's GDP increased at annualised rate of 33.1% in the September 2020 quarter following the previous quarter's 31.4% decline, beating market expectations for a 31.0% gain.

As per the BEA: "The increase in real GDP reflected increases in personal consumption expenditures (PCE), private inventory investment, exports, nonresidential fixed investment, and residential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in federal government spending (reflecting fewer fees paid to administer the Paycheck Protection Program loans) and state and local government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

The increase in PCE reflected increases in services (led by health care as well as food services and accommodations) and goods (led by motor vehicles and parts as well as clothing and footwear). The increase in private inventory investment primarily reflected an increase in retail trade (led by motor vehicle dealers). The increase in exports primarily reflected an increase in goods (led by automotive vehicles, engines, and parts as well as capital goods). The increase in nonresidential fixed investment primarily reflected an increase in equipment (led by transportation equipment). The increase in residential fixed investment primarily reflected an increase in brokers' commissions and other ownership transfer costs."

Increase here, increases there, increases almost everywhere. The surge in economic growth reflects the re-opening of the economy after the social restrictions and lockdown measures were implemented in the spring.

Given the strong rebound in the US economy in the third quarter, why does Wall Street even care whether a stimulus deal is signed today, tomorrow or never?

The short answer is the US Federal Reserve remains unconvinced. Fed chair Jerome Powell thinks there's still a long way to go before the economy fully recovers from the pandemic. Fed governor Lael Brainard believes the US recovery remains uncertain and uneven.

The Feds have a point. Just looking at the numbers alone shows that the size of the US's economy remains 3.5% (US$670 billion) below where it was before the pandemic, erasing the gains made over the past two and half years (March 2018 quarter).

And then there's employment...or the lack of it. Despite recent improvement, the economy still needs to generate even greater growth to get back the 10.3 million jobs lost in the first nine months of 2020.

This is a very tall order given the multiplying surge of infections. Worldometers.info figures show that to date, the US leads the world in total number of infections (9,212,767); new cases of infections (85,793); total deaths (234,177); and, new deaths (981).

Until there's a vaccine, or the US is able to control its rate of infection, the US recovery remains very much uncertain.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.