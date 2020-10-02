Chief economist update: Morrison manufactures Australia's future

All good things must come to an end. For a moment in time, the world economy benefitted from increased globalisation underscored by both comparative advantage and just-in-time supply chain management, triggering product innovations, higher value-added and at lower costs ... until a tiny micro-organism came along.

"We cannot ignore the obvious. The efficiency benefits of hyper-globalisation and highly fragmented supply chains can evaporate quickly in the event of a major global shock like the COVID-19 pandemic. Armed with this experience, it is only sensible that Australia consider more options to guard against supply chain vulnerability for critical necessities and to secure us against future shocks," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

With these words, Morrison -- the most powerful Australian in 2020 (as voted in AFR Magazine's annual top 10 ranking) - is leading the country back to the future.

At a speech at the National Press Club on the October 1, "Great Scott" unveiled an A$1.5 billion initiative to boost the manufacturing sector, identifying six industries for priority investment: space, defence, food and beverage manufacturing, medical products, recycling and clean energy projects as well as resources technologies.

Great Scott's announcement came at the same time as the Australian Industry Group's (AiG) performance of manufacturing index dropped back to 46.7 points in September, with the indicative contraction deepening from 49.3 in the previous month as " 'Stage four' activity restrictions in response to COVID-19 in Victoria resulted in slower orders and new inquiries for manufacturers nationwide in September".

Due to developments mentioned above - and faster growth in the local services industries -- the manufacturing sector's contribution to the Australian economy has steadily declined from around 30% in the late 1950s/early 1960s to just 5.6% by the end of 2019 - before the pandemic froze economic activity.

Consequentially, manufacturing jobs as a share of total employment has also fallen to around 7.1% this year from 16.7% in 1984 (the earliest I could find).

The prime minister's initiative to revive manufacturing is, in his words, "how you create jobs and recover from the COVID-19 recession ... This is how you build your economy back for the future."

A manufacturing renaissance would see the Australian economy more self-sufficient and more resistant to disruptions in global trade and global supply chains.

"We make things in Australia. We do it well. We need to keep making things in Australia. And under our plan we will," said Morrison

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.