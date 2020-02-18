Chief economist update: Japan fails to learn from history (yet again)

"Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

- George Santayana

... and repeat the past, Japan did.

Preliminary estimates show that the economy contracted by 1.6% in the last quarter of 2019 following a 0.1% growth (if you could call it that) in the September 2019 quarter. Real GDP plunged at an annualised rate of 6.3% (from growth of 0.5% in the third quarter) and fell by 0.4% in the year to the December quarter after surging by 1.8% in the previous quarter.

Japanese authorities can finger the blame on Typhoon Hagibis - which battered the country in October last year - and/or the lingering anxiety over the US-China trade tensions (and the accompanying yen appreciation) over the fourth quarter. These are beyond their control.

However, the bulk of the blame goes to the government not learning from history. This is because overlayed against these exogenous factors is Japan's self-inflicted wound -- i.e. Japan's tightening of fiscal policy, when the Abe government went ahead and raised the consumption tax from 8% to 10% effective 1 October 2019. Note that this was originally scheduled to take effect in October 2015 before being postponed to April 2017 before being deferred to October 2019.

Seven months before, I opined that "Japan should raise taxes another day". But what do I know?

Sure, sure our uncles and their dogs could understand Tokyo's impatience over getting more revenue to pay for its ballooning debt - which at 238% of GDP (as at 2018) is the highest in the world - but each time it tries to go one step forward, it takes two steps back.

Japan's history of lifting the consumption tax has had negative impact on the country's economic growth and prices. Consumption spiked before the tax was lifted from 3% to 5% back in April 1997 as consumers brought forward purchases ahead of the hike ... and then it slumped. The same thing happened when the tax on consumption was raised from 5% to 8% in April 2014.

On both occasions, the Japanese economy was deemed strong enough to withstand an increase in tax on spending. On both occasions a recession ensued and kept inflation below target.

As a result, the tax increase produced the opposite of the government's desired outcome. The Japanese government debt to GDP ratio went from 91.2% in 1996 to 110.5% in 1998 and continued to rise to 232.5% in 2013 before the next increase in the consumption tax (from 5% to 8% in April 2014) repeated history.

The fallout from the consumption tax hike from 8% to 10% last October has history repeating -- the history of consumption tax increases, leading to a recession that takes the government debt-to-GDP ratio even higher (now at 238% of GDP)

Worse, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) scope to lower interest rates has become limited or is no more. The BOJ discount rate was around 0.5% before the consumption tax was lifted from 3% to 5% in 1997; it was 0.1% before the 2014 tax increase in 2014; and, currently at minus 0.1%.

Looking forward, economists and financial markets expect a rebound in Japanese GDP in the March 2020 quarter.

That may be but would it be enough to prevent another Japanese recession? Perhaps not, given the coronavirus epidemic and the fact that the bulk of the boost from the investment for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has already been spent.