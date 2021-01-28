Chief economist update: Inflation lifted by smokers with young children and homebuilders

Australia's consumer prices continue to recover from the 1.9% drop in the June 2020 quarter - the largest quarterly fall in the 72 year history of the CPI.

However, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the country's headline inflation growth decelerated from the 1.6% quarterly rate in the September quarter to 0.9% in the three-months to December 2020.

It would have been lower had it not been for smokers with young children and building a house contributing to the pick-up in the consumer price index.

To wit: "The December quarter CPI was primarily impacted by an increase in tobacco excise and the introduction, continuation and conclusion of a number of government schemes, including childcare fee subsidies and home building grants."

The most significant price rises in the December quarter were seen across tobacco (+10.9%), following the 12.5% increase in the tobacco excise tax, and child care (+37.7%), after the unwinding of free child care, with out-of-pocket expenses now returning to pre-COVID levels.

"Other price rises in the December quarter were domestic holiday travel (+6.3%), with state and territory borders re-opening in the lead up to the Christmas period, and medical and hospital services (+2.5%), after private health premiums increased on October 1 following a six-month freeze," ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

Electricity prices dropped by 7.5% over the quarter "after the WA Household Electricity Credit provided households with a one-off $600 credit, resulting in a fall in electricity prices of 66.7 per cent in Perth". Prices also continued to fall for clothing & footwear (-1.0%); housing (-0.6%); and, communications (-0.4%).

The latest figures take the annual rate of headline inflation up to 0.9% in the quarter ended December 2020 from 0.7% in the previous quarter.

This is well below the low end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2%-3% inflation target band. So are the underlying inflation readings - the trimmed mean measure steadied at 1.2% in the year to the December quarter; the weighted median increased slightly to 1.4% from 1.2% in the September quarter.

Needless to say, the Australian central bank wouldn't be in a rush to lift interest rates soon despite its optimistic outlook on the economy backed by the rebound in GDP in the third quarter and the better than predicted fall in the country's unemployment rate.

Australian GDP grew by 3.3% in the September quarter following two consecutive quarters of contraction -- -0.3% in the March quarter and -7.0% in the June quarter. The unemployment rate has fallen to 6.6% in December after peaking at 7.5% in July last year.

Australia's success in containing the second wave and the consequent easing of restrictions and re-opening of borders should underpin strengthening domestic demand, and therefore, upward pressure on prices.

The risk is that the end of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker subsidies slated for the end of March this year would depress consumer spending, leading to discounting and by extension, lower inflation.

