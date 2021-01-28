NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Inflation lifted by smokers with young children and homebuilders
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   11:01AM

Australia's consumer prices continue to recover from the 1.9% drop in the June 2020 quarter - the largest quarterly fall in the 72 year history of the CPI.

However, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the country's headline inflation growth decelerated from the 1.6% quarterly rate in the September quarter to 0.9% in the three-months to December 2020.

It would have been lower had it not been for smokers with young children and building a house contributing to the pick-up in the consumer price index.

To wit: "The December quarter CPI was primarily impacted by an increase in tobacco excise and the introduction, continuation and conclusion of a number of government schemes, including childcare fee subsidies and home building grants."

The most significant price rises in the December quarter were seen across tobacco (+10.9%), following the 12.5% increase in the tobacco excise tax, and child care (+37.7%), after the unwinding of free child care, with out-of-pocket expenses now returning to pre-COVID levels.

"Other price rises in the December quarter were domestic holiday travel (+6.3%), with state and territory borders re-opening in the lead up to the Christmas period, and medical and hospital services (+2.5%), after private health premiums increased on October 1 following a six-month freeze," ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

Electricity prices dropped by 7.5% over the quarter "after the WA Household Electricity Credit provided households with a one-off $600 credit, resulting in a fall in electricity prices of 66.7 per cent in Perth". Prices also continued to fall for clothing & footwear (-1.0%); housing (-0.6%); and, communications (-0.4%).

The latest figures take the annual rate of headline inflation up to 0.9% in the quarter ended December 2020 from 0.7% in the previous quarter.

This is well below the low end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2%-3% inflation target band. So are the underlying inflation readings - the trimmed mean measure steadied at 1.2% in the year to the December quarter; the weighted median increased slightly to 1.4% from 1.2% in the September quarter.

Needless to say, the Australian central bank wouldn't be in a rush to lift interest rates soon despite its optimistic outlook on the economy backed by the rebound in GDP in the third quarter and the better than predicted fall in the country's unemployment rate.

Australian GDP grew by 3.3% in the September quarter following two consecutive quarters of contraction -- -0.3% in the March quarter and -7.0% in the June quarter. The unemployment rate has fallen to 6.6% in December after peaking at 7.5% in July last year.

Australia's success in containing the second wave and the consequent easing of restrictions and re-opening of borders should underpin strengthening domestic demand, and therefore, upward pressure on prices.

The risk is that the end of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker subsidies slated for the end of March this year would depress consumer spending, leading to discounting and by extension, lower inflation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Australian Bureau of StatisticsMichelle MarquardtReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Jobs return to pre-pandemic levels
Chief economist update: Jobs, jobs, jobs
RBA adds former BT director to board
Household wealth hits record high
Chief economist update: Confidence unlocks Australia's virtuous cycle
We've done our part, now it's your turn: Lowe
Chief economist update: Australia is out
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
Chief economist update: It's looking up for the land down under
JobKeeper saved 700,000 jobs: RBA
Editor's Choice
BlackRock reinforces commitment to ESG
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
BlackRock will push companies to disclose plans for their transition to a net-zero carbon economy, chief executive Larry Fink stated in his annual letter to company leaders
Future Fund increases cash again
KANIKA SOOD
The $171 billion sovereign wealth fund increased its cash position to 19.8% or about $34 billion, as it reports a positive year for returns ending December.
IFM makes multi-billion-dollar energy bid
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has made a EUR 5 billion offer for a 22% stake in Spanish energy company Naturgy Energy Group.
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
KARREN VERGARA
Corporate watchdog ASIC was hit with a cybersecurity breach on January 15 that has potentially exposed personal information.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something b4RiO5Mc