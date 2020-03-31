Chief economist update: Great Scott! Mighty Mo to the rescue

I would have described him as 'super', but I've already used that moniker in reference to former European Central Bank (ECB) president Marion Draghi when he did "whatever it took" to save the splintering of the single currency region from splintering due to the "Grexit" contagion.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison may have been just politicking when he announced several bushfire recovery measures - topped by a A$2 billion funding for the establishment of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency - for one can read between the lines of their pronouncements that he and Treasurer Frydenberg still wanted to have the bragging rights to bringing the budget back into surplus.

Not anymore. The coronavirus has forced Morrison to make good on the statement he made even before the last embers of the bushfires were extinguished: "The surplus is of no focus for me whatsoever. What matters to me is the human cost and meeting whatever cost we need to meet."

That cost has increased after the Morrison government's announcement of a $130 billion wage subsidy scheme to keep us, Australians all, in our jobs. According to the AFR, "this equates to "6.65 per cent of GDP. Total fiscal stimulus so far is $214 billion, or more than 11 per cent of GDP ... Combined with the $105 billion from the Reserve Bank and other fiscal measures the total stimulus tally is now $320 billion, equating to 16.4 per cent of GDP."

Wait there's more ... to come.

"More will be announced this week as the government unveils details of its rent-relief measures. Residential and commercial landlords will be banned for six months from evicting tenants affected by the economic shock from the coronavirus. Banks will act as a backstop by offering loan repayment deferrals to help landlords. State and federal governments will in turn provide tax relief, such as lifting land taxes, to landlords for waiving or reducing rents," according to Factset.

Perhaps, even more depending on the progression or death of the coronavirus.

Morrison may have thrown the budget surplus under a bus but not a single Australian (even the married ones) has put him to task over this.

Au contraire, the government's biggest ever stimulus package has economists chopping their forecasts GDP contraction by as much as 80% and their unemployment rate predictions nearly halved from 16% to just around 8.5%.

So much so that the All Ordinaries index surged by 6.6% on the day the government announced its latest cash splash - outperforming the S&P 500's 3.4% gain on the same day and the MSCI developed equity market index's 2.4% pick-up.

The A$/US$ exchange rate rose by half a percent and the A$ trade weighted index gained 0.93% on the day.

Mighty Mo's splurge might not stop Australia from registering its first recession in 28 years but it'll keep it short and shallow.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.