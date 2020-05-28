Chief economist update: Eurozone contraction heads from mild to severe

"I did my best

But I guess, my best wasn't good enough..."

- 'Just Once', James Ingram

The European Central Bank (ECB) launched a new €750 billion asset purchase programme in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The following month, it lowered the interest rate on TLTRO III - emergency lending to banks - and announced a new series of non-targeted pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations (PELTROs) to provide extra liquidity to banks.

In early May, the ECB forecast GDP growth to contract between 5% (mild scenario) and 12% (severe) in 2020.

However, on May 27, ECB president Christine Lagarde told the audience at the 'European Youth Dialogue 2020' conference that the "mild" scenario is already outdated and to expect an actual outcome of a decline in the single currency region's economic growth of between 8% (medium) and 12% this year.

This is hardly surprising given the sharp 3.2% (year-on-year) drop in Eurozone GDP in the March 2020 quarter that followed a 1.0% growth in the December 2019 quarter.

Despite the recent improvement in the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI surveys -- composite PMI increased to a preliminary reading of 30.5 in May (from a record low of 13.6 in the previous month); manufacturing PMI rose to 39.5 in May (from 33.4 in April); services s PMI went up to 28.7 in May (from 12.0 in April) - private sector activity remained in deep contraction territory. So much so that Markit Economics expects Q2 GDP "to fall at an unprecedented rate, down by around 10% compared to the first quarter" and "to slump by almost 9% in 2020."

EC to save the day (year?).

In a document titled, "Europe's moment: Repair and prepare for the next generation" (released on May 27), the European Commission (EC) "put forward its proposal for a major recovery plan".

As per Factset: "The European Commission announced its proposal for a €750B recovery plan and a 2021-27 budget of €1.1T to bring the total firepower of €1.85T. It will finance the recovery by borrowing on the financial markets ... The Commission is proposing new taxes and levies to fund recovery spending."

All well and good, every little bit helps. However, fiscally responsible members -- Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden - are against the idea of paying for the debts of their more profligate neighbours.

Moreover, just as the Ricardian equivalence theorem dictates, stimulating an economy through government spending (financed by debt) would fail to boost domestic demand as households and businesses restrain spending on expectations of higher taxes in the future (which the EC has already made crystal in its recent proposal).

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.