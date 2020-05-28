NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Eurozone contraction heads from mild to severe
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   11:13AM

"I did my best
But I guess, my best wasn't good enough..."
- 'Just Once', James Ingram

The European Central Bank (ECB) launched a new €750 billion asset purchase programme in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The following month, it lowered the interest rate on TLTRO III - emergency lending to banks - and announced a new series of non-targeted pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations (PELTROs) to provide extra liquidity to banks.

In early May, the ECB forecast GDP growth to contract between 5% (mild scenario) and 12% (severe) in 2020.

However, on May 27, ECB president Christine Lagarde told the audience at the 'European Youth Dialogue 2020' conference that the "mild" scenario is already outdated and to expect an actual outcome of a decline in the single currency region's economic growth of between 8% (medium) and 12% this year.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

This is hardly surprising given the sharp 3.2% (year-on-year) drop in Eurozone GDP in the March 2020 quarter that followed a 1.0% growth in the December 2019 quarter.

Despite the recent improvement in the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI surveys -- composite PMI increased to a preliminary reading of 30.5 in May (from a record low of 13.6 in the previous month); manufacturing PMI rose to 39.5 in May (from 33.4 in April); services s PMI went up to 28.7 in May (from 12.0 in April) - private sector activity remained in deep contraction territory. So much so that Markit Economics expects Q2 GDP "to fall at an unprecedented rate, down by around 10% compared to the first quarter" and "to slump by almost 9% in 2020."

EC to save the day (year?).

In a document titled, "Europe's moment: Repair and prepare for the next generation" (released on May 27), the European Commission (EC) "put forward its proposal for a major recovery plan".

As per Factset: "The European Commission announced its proposal for a €750B recovery plan and a 2021-27 budget of €1.1T to bring the total firepower of €1.85T. It will finance the recovery by borrowing on the financial markets ... The Commission is proposing new taxes and levies to fund recovery spending."

All well and good, every little bit helps. However, fiscally responsible members -- Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden - are against the idea of paying for the debts of their more profligate neighbours.

Moreover, just as the Ricardian equivalence theorem dictates, stimulating an economy through government spending (financed by debt) would fail to boost domestic demand as households and businesses restrain spending on expectations of higher taxes in the future (which the EC has already made crystal in its recent proposal).

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Approaching peak isolation
Chief economist update: Easing does it (again)
Chief economist update: No escaping the inverted yield curve
Chief economist update: Powell blamed for fall on Wall Street
Chief economist update: Border brawl
Chief economist update: Bad news is good news is back
Chief economist update: Pay cut or pay not?
Chief economist update: Eurozone good news to get worse before it gets better
Chief economist update: China's beef with Australia
Chief economist update: Will emerging markets be first to emerge?
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique shutters fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
A Sydney boutique under Grant Samuel Funds Management's banner has closed its $28 million fund that invested in VIX and S&P 500 options.
ING rejigs super offering, closes balanced option
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
ING's Living Super offering is putting the lid on its balanced option after feedback from members that it's too similar to the growth option, and will add two more defensive options.
FPA confirms redundancies
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:25PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia has unveiled its five-year plan, which includes redundancies.
Calastone inks JP Morgan deal
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:23PM
JP Morgan Asset Management's trading and analytics platform is set to be powered by the automation capabilities of Calastone, after the two firms formed a partnership.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fHGYPexs