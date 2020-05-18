Chief economist update: Easing restrictions narrow oil demand-supply equation

It's only been just about a month since oil producers were practically paying buyers to come and take their stocks off them.

This was on April 20, one day before the WTI oil futures contracts for May delivery dropped to minus US$36.98 per barrel. The price of Brent oil remained positive but still plummeted to a 34-year low of US$9.12/barrel.

Sinking oil prices came despite the belated agreement (around mid-April) by OPEC plus to chop 9.7 million barrels per day - equivalent to 10% of global supply - in May and June.

But with planes, trains and automobiles - and cruise liners -- all at a virtual standstill, factories and non-essential businesses in lockdown, OPEC plus could lop another 10% off global supply and the world will still be drowning in the black stuff.

What a difference a month makes. Easing containment restrictions in an increasing number of countries has improved the outlook for crude oil. The price of crude oil has now risen to US$29.65 a barrel and that of Brent increased to 32.84/barrel.

This is affirmed by the International Energy Agency's (IEA) upgraded 2020 demand forecast for the commodity from a decline of 9.3 mb/d to a smaller contraction of 8.6 mb/d.

At the same time", it said: "Global oil supply is set to fall by a spectacular 12 mb/d in May to a nine-year low of 88 mb/d, as the OPEC+ agreement takes effect and production declines elsewhere. For some OPEC countries, e.g. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, lower May production is from record highs in April. Led by the United States and Canada, April supplies from countries outside of the deal were already 3 mb/d lower than at the start of the year.

The again, oil prices will still be climbing a slippery slope until stockpiles are reduced.

According to the IEA: "OECD data for March show that industry stocks rose by 68.2 mb (2.2 mb/d) to 2 961 mb. Total OECD stocks stood 46.7 mb above the five-year average and, due to the weak outlook, now provide an incredible 90 days of forward demand coverage. Preliminary data show that US crude stocks built by 53.7 mb in April (1.8 mb/d), and crude inventories in Europe and Japan also rose by 3.1 mb and 3 mb, respectively. In April, floating storage of crude oil increased by 9.9 mb to 123.8 mb."

There's also the not so small problem of a second wave of infection that could prompt governments to re-enforce lockdowns and social restrictions and that eternal difficulty of getting OPEC plus members to comply with output cuts.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.