Chief economist update: Australia succumbs to pandemic-induced recession

It was good - so good - while it lasted. But as the saying goes, "nothing lasts forever".

It had been more than a generation since Australia experienced "the recession we had to have" back in 1990/91.

The Australian economy withstood the US savings and loan crisis of the early 1990's, the Asian currency crisis/Russian debt default/Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) collapse in 1997/98, the September 11 terrorists attacks on the US and the subsequent recession there in 2001, and the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 that subsequently put many world economies into a recession.

But now it's all over. A teenie-weenie microscopic organism has ended the Australian economy's 29-year recession-free run.

Not that we need to be informed - we were already feeling it deep right through our bone marrows - but the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) latest National Accounts report made it official, Australia is in recession!

Australian economic growth contracted by 7.0% in the June quarter - the biggest fall on record since 1959 and worse than market expectations for a 5%-6% fall - that followed a 0.3% decline in the March 2020 quarter, satisfying the technical definition of a recession.

The details of the National Accounts show exactly what one expects of an economy in lockdown.

Household consumption - which accounts for around 60% of national output - dropped by 12.1% in the June quarter and subtracted 6.7% from overall growth. This is despite the 2.2% increase in household income during the period, "reflecting a rise in non-labour income (consisting of investment income, earnings from unincorporated businesses and social assistance benefits)".

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Morrison government's stimulus measures may have put money in our hands but with social and physical distancing restrictions and business shutdowns, we have nowhere to spend them on.

Then again, even without the restrictions and shutdowns, the uncertainty with regards to the extent and duration of the coronavirus pandemic and its negative consequence on the economy, particularly the outlook for employment, would still prompt households to reduce spending and increase savings. This is underscored by the surge in the household savings ratio to 19.8% in the June 2020 quarter from 6.0% in the previous one.

The same COVID-19 uncertainty has also prompted a 6.5% dropped in private business investment in the June quarter.

The weakness in domestic and international demand and the disruption to supply chains around the world are highlighted by the 10.6% fall in exports in the second quarter and the even sharper 19.1% drop in imports.

Australia's overall economic growth would have been much deeper had it not been for the government spending - government consumption contributed 0.6 percentage points to June quarter growth; public investment contributed 0.1 percentage point.

Grim as these stats may be, they reflect the state of the Australian economy of days passed.

Although the lockdown in the state of Victoria will continue to be a drag on overall economic growth in the third quarter (perhaps even beyond), the relative relaxation of restrictions in most other Australian states and in other parts of the world and most especially, the return to growth of China, suggest better economic growth readings for the domestic economy going forward.

Not to mention, the RBA and the Morrison government's determination to do whatever it takes to reverse the recession we didn't have to have under their watch.

