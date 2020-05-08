NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Annus horribilis with a vengeance
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   11:16AM

'Annus Horribilis'  made the headlines in 1992 when Queen Elizabeth used this Latin phrase - which translates to 'horrible year' - in her speech at Guildhall to mark the 40th year anniversary accession.

Her royal majesty was, of course, referring to the "horrible" events which happened to the royal family back then but she might as well have described the state of the UK economy.

UK GDP growth shrank for the seventh straight quarter in June 1992 and the pound sterling was forced out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) on the 16th of September of the same year - sending the British currency crashing by 18.2% and making George Soros tons of money for betting against the pound.

I don't know what the Latin term is for a year that's worse than "annus horribilis" but 2020 would be it.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

While the Bank of England (BOE) to keep monetary policy settings unchanged at its May meeting - the Bank Rate at a record low 0.1% and purchases at £645 billion - it's also predicting that Britain would experience its worst recession in 300 years.

Brexit was a stroll on Hyde Park compared with COVID-19. Ex-BOE governor Mark Carney must be thanking his lucky stars he only had to deal with the GFC and Grexit and Brexit.

Andrew Bailey, who succeeded Carney effective 16 March 2020 (three days after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus as a pandemic) is now looking at the mother of all recessions (depression?) at least in our lifetime (crossed fingers).

According to the BOE's May missive: "The unprecedented situation means that the outlook for the economy is unusually uncertain. It will depend critically on the evolution of the pandemic and how governments, households, businesses and financial markets respond."

Tell us something we don't already know.

Well, what we don't know is how low the BOE could go in forecasting the coronavirus' impact on the economy.

The BOE predicts UK GDP to drop by 3% in the first quarter of this year and by a whopping 25% in the second quarter before rebounding later this year but still leaving national output 14% lower by the end of 2020.

The UK central bank also expects to double from a near 45-year low of 4% (February 2020) to 8% by the end of this year.

It'll be better in 2021. The BOE's illustrative scenario forecast UK GDP to rebound by 15% in 2021 and the unemployment rate to decline slightly to 7%.

Then again, it acknowledges that the risks remain "skewed to the downside", declaring "it stands ready to act to ensure price stability and support households and businesses in a way that helps to minimise longer-term damage to the economy".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Approaching peak isolation
Chief economist update: How deep the global recession?
Chief economist update: No escaping the inverted yield curve
COVID-19 will bite into credit ratings
Chief economist update: Surveys say...
Chief economist update: Eurozone good news to get worse before it gets better
Chief economist update: BOK holds as infections ease
Chief economist update: Credit ratings downgrades versus fiscal salvation
Chief economist update: Will emerging markets be first to emerge?
Chief economist update: Turns out Brexit was heaven
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HlJiafnC