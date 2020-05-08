Chief economist update: Annus horribilis with a vengeance

'Annus Horribilis' made the headlines in 1992 when Queen Elizabeth used this Latin phrase - which translates to 'horrible year' - in her speech at Guildhall to mark the 40th year anniversary accession.

Her royal majesty was, of course, referring to the "horrible" events which happened to the royal family back then but she might as well have described the state of the UK economy.

UK GDP growth shrank for the seventh straight quarter in June 1992 and the pound sterling was forced out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) on the 16th of September of the same year - sending the British currency crashing by 18.2% and making George Soros tons of money for betting against the pound.

I don't know what the Latin term is for a year that's worse than "annus horribilis" but 2020 would be it.

While the Bank of England (BOE) to keep monetary policy settings unchanged at its May meeting - the Bank Rate at a record low 0.1% and purchases at £645 billion - it's also predicting that Britain would experience its worst recession in 300 years.

Brexit was a stroll on Hyde Park compared with COVID-19. Ex-BOE governor Mark Carney must be thanking his lucky stars he only had to deal with the GFC and Grexit and Brexit.

Andrew Bailey, who succeeded Carney effective 16 March 2020 (three days after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus as a pandemic) is now looking at the mother of all recessions (depression?) at least in our lifetime (crossed fingers).

According to the BOE's May missive: "The unprecedented situation means that the outlook for the economy is unusually uncertain. It will depend critically on the evolution of the pandemic and how governments, households, businesses and financial markets respond."

Tell us something we don't already know.

Well, what we don't know is how low the BOE could go in forecasting the coronavirus' impact on the economy.

The BOE predicts UK GDP to drop by 3% in the first quarter of this year and by a whopping 25% in the second quarter before rebounding later this year but still leaving national output 14% lower by the end of 2020.

The UK central bank also expects to double from a near 45-year low of 4% (February 2020) to 8% by the end of this year.

It'll be better in 2021. The BOE's illustrative scenario forecast UK GDP to rebound by 15% in 2021 and the unemployment rate to decline slightly to 7%.

Then again, it acknowledges that the risks remain "skewed to the downside", declaring "it stands ready to act to ensure price stability and support households and businesses in a way that helps to minimise longer-term damage to the economy".

