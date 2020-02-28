Chief economist update: A sensationalised version of the flu?

"Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

Caught in a landslide,

No escape from reality."

- Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody

Yes Virginia, you'll be exclaiming "mama mia, mama mia" too when you see the red inks splattered by equity markets everywhere.

And yes, it's because of COVID-19 has now reportedly spread to 52 countries, disrupting travel, production, shopping ... life in general really - due to lockdowns and/or closures and/or bans.

... and when shopping and business activity declines, company revenues and profits fall and economic growth goes down.

Certainly, the equity markets' sell-off is a rational response to the ever-multiplying infection from the coronavirus.

It's a rational reaction to the sensationalist headlines dished out by social, print and broadcast (radio and TV) media. Websites have even popped up tracking live updates of infections from the virus.

According to 'worldometers.info', "52 Countries and Territories around the world have reported a total of 82,794 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan, China, and a death toll of 2,817 deaths".

Based on its figures, this equates to a death rate of 3.4% -- it's grown from earlier estimated of 2.0% and could grow even more.

Then again, we all have learned to live with influenza, haven't we? Flu affects more people - according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it affects up to 5,000,000 people worldwide - and more people die - "Up to 650 000 people die of respiratory diseases linked to seasonal flu each year". That's a kill rate of around 13.0%.

Yet, our uncles and their dogs have learned to live (and die) with the flu - no travel bans, no lockdowns, no scares.

At the end of the day, like all other pandemics, either a cure would be developed - as Tamiflu was to SARS - or we just have to take three days off (doctor's orders) to shake off the flu.

At the end of the day, the equity markets are caught in a landslide of sensationalist headlines about COVID-19.

In a way, investors have to thank the anxiety and panic - and the resulting sell-off -- caused by these scaremongers.

They've brought overvaluations down, they've forced out "pretend believers" out of the market that, effectively strengthens equity market dynamics.

There's also the monetary and fiscal policy responses that should help inoculate from the contagion.