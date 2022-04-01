Charter Hall, pension fund buy out Irongate

Charter Hall and Dutch pension fund PGGM have entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA) to acquire Irongate Group (IAP).

Under the transaction, Charter Hall will own a 12% stake in the partnership, with PGGM owning the remaining 88% interest. Charter Hall has also agreed to acquire IAP's funds management business for $5 million and associated co-investment stakes for $22.5 million.

The partnership will nominate Charter Hall as the acquirer of all the units in Irongate Property Fund II on implementation of the transaction.

Irongate shareholders will receive $1.90 in cash per share and retain the latest distribution which was just shy of five cents. Irongate's board has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the proposal.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with PGGM with the expansion of our industrial and logistics mandate," Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison said.

"This transaction further demonstrates Charter Hall's track record of structuring and executing take private transactions alongside our wholesale capital partners, following the successful acquisition of ALE Property Group by Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and Hostplus in 2021."

The transaction is conditional upon a number of matters set out in the SIA, including IAP securityholder approval of the trust schemes of arrangement and other customary conditions.

The parties currently anticipate targeting implementation of the transaction in July 2022.