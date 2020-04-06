NEWS
Superannuation
Chant West takes Zenith acquisition to court
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 6 APR 2020   10:31AM

Chant West Holdings has filed proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales after Zenith Investment Partners' subsidiary last week pulled out of a planned $12 million purchase of its superannuation business.

CW Bidco Pty Limited (the Zenith and Five V Capital's company for the acquisition) last week sent Chant West a letter seeking to immediately terminate their February 18 sales agreement saying that Chant West's business had a "material adverse impact" from the market environment.

Chant West contested Zenith and Five V Capital's claims, citing its positive EBITDA for first half of FY20 and positive outlook for the second half EBITDA.

This morning, Chant West said it filed proceedings against CW Bidco yesterday. It is seeking court orders on post COVID correction performance which is the bone of contention between the buyer and the seller.

"[Proceedings]...seeking an order to specific performance against CW Bidco compelling it to complete the sale of the Chant West business on the terms as agreed under the business sale agreement (BSA) dated 18 February 2020..." Chant West said in company filings this morning.

Chant West says it expects the application to be heard on an urgent basis. Zenith declined to comment.

Separately, the company has received buyer interest for its financial planning software business Enzumo.

Enzumo was not a part of the sale to Zenith. Its potential buyer was not named but Chant West clarified it is not Zenith of Five V Capital.

Chant West's half year results to December end reported on February 21 show a revenue of $4.6 million (up from $4.1 million in December 2018), operating profit before tax was $146,620 (up from a loss of $176,385 in December 2018) and EBITDA of $1 million ($432,373 previously).

