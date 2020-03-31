NEWS
Superannuation
Chant West sale hits roadblock
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAR 2020   12:38PM

Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.

On February 18, Chant West Holdings and Zenith (through its 100% owned subsidiary CW Bidco Pty Limited in which private equity firm Five V Capital has a controlling stake) entered a business sale agreement for a price of $12 million.

This morning, Chant West said it had received a letter from the Zenith subsidiary asking to immediately terminate their February 18 sale agreement on the grounds that Chant West's superannuation research and consultancy business had been materially impacted since the two reached the agreement.

Chant West denies this, and pointed to its recent financials.

"The company, having regard to the financial condition and performance of the business in the current financial year, and specifically the period between the signing of the BSA and the date the letter was received, rejects the allegations made by CW Bidco that a material adverse change in the business has occurred," Chant West said in company filings this morning.

"Chant West Pty Limited delivered a positive EBITDA in [sic] for the first half of FY2020 and we remain confident it will continue this trend in the second half of the year."

Chant West's half year results to December end reported on February 21 show a revenue of $4.6 million (up from $4.1 million in December 2018), operating profit before tax was $146,620 (up from a loss of $176,385 in December 2018) and EBITDA of $1 million ($432,373 previously).

Less than half an hour later and before the market's open, Chant West requested the ASX to halt trading of its shares until a further announcement or Thursday's open.

"The reason for the request is the company [Chant West Holdings] is seeking to resolve the situation and continue with the sale of the business," it said in requesting the trading halt.

Chant West will press forward with seeking shareholder approval on the sale later today, as previously planned.

"Subject to approval from shareholders, the company proposes to continue with the sale of the business and hold CW Bidco to the terms of the BSA originally signed," it said.

The sale was to include Chant West's superannuation research and consultancy business but leave out the financial planning technology business Enzumo.

The expected completion date was March end, and Chant West announced it would have 10 cents per ordinary share of cash surplus. Its share price shot up to nearly a three-year high on the sale announcement.

Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
