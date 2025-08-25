Newspaper icon
Chalmers says tax reform coming, but offers no detail

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 25 AUG 2025   12:23PM

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed the government intends to cut taxes but also that broader tax reform is necessary.

"When it comes to tax, the government's tax policies haven't changed. Our major focus is on cutting taxes, two more times for every taxpaying worker in those cars dropping the kids off at school this morning," Chalmers said.

"From the Economic Reform Roundtable's point of view, they wanted to make sure that any future tax reforms - which are a matter for the Cabinet - are consistent with three principles. The first one, that it deliver a fair go for working people and young people. Secondly, that it attract more business investment, that's a challenge in our economy. And thirdly, that changes make the system simpler, more sustainable so that we can fund the kind of services that all of those families rely on."

Chalmers said that while the government intends to cut income taxes twice more, which was already legislated before the most recent federal election, the Roundtable discussions last week highlighted the need for more reform.

"When we changed the tax cuts and then delivered two more rounds it was about making sure that every taxpaying worker got a tax cut, including young people. Making sure that people on low and middle incomes got a fair go in middle Australia. That's a big priority," he said.

"But, really, one of the defining outcomes of this Economic Reform Roundtable was building consensus and momentum around ensuring that intergenerational fairness is one of the defining principles of our country but also of our government. And that's certainly something that we will pick up and run with."

Chalmers also confirmed the government would be looking at reforms around family trusts and capital gains discounts to bring more equality.

"We've tried to make it clear that a lot of what we're doing already, whether it's making superannuation tax concessions still concessional but more sustainable, whether it's the tax cuts that I've referred to a couple of times already, the changes that we are already delivering in the tax system are an important part of this," he said.

"We haven't changed our specific policies on [trusts and capital gains], but what we have agreed with the Economic Reform Roundtable is that any further steps that we take down the tax reform path, which would be a matter for Cabinet, would be consistent with those three principles that I mentioned."

Read more: Economic Reform RoundtableTreasurer Jim Chalmers
