Executive Appointments
CFM local head takes on new role
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 8 JAN 2021   4:25PM

Capital Fund Management's Asia Pacific head has left the business, as it winds up its two Australian funds and gears up for new launches.

Stephen Shepherd, who was managing director and head of Asia Pacific at CFM for two and a half years, has joined Capstone Investment Advisors.

Shepherd is now the head of Asia Pacific region at Capstone, a global investment manager using derivatives-based strategies with US$8.5 billion of assets under management and 175 employees.

He spent nine years in total at CFM, based in Sydney and Tokyo.

His prior experience includes working as a senior portfolio manager within the hedge fund investments group at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, based in Toronto from 2006 and 2011, responsible for selecting managers, allocating portfolio risk and managing portfolio analytics.

CFM recently terminated its two funds in Australia, the CFM Institutional Systematic Diversified and CFM ISTrends Trust, after challenging returns and stagnant assets.

A CFM spokesperson said the funds were shut after a review of local investors' needs and partly in light of the recent volatility and COVID-19.

The Paris-based quant investment manager is currently developing a range of strategies for institutional and retail investors that will soon launch to the local market. It will not hire a replacement for Shepherd, with existing CFM director of investor relations Craig Stanford becoming the key contact in Australia.

"We remain committed to our strategies and the Australian market, and are grateful for the support from local investors, both retail and institutional and our local business partners. We will continue to offer CFM's expertise to Australian institutional investors as before through our locally based CFM team member and business partnerships," CFM said in a statement.

"We are working with the platforms and any impacted advisers to ease the transition as we change our approach. We are also in the process of developing new ESG and equity capped trend following products for the local advised retail market, with more details to follow."

