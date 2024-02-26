Centrepoint Alliance targets further growth with new platform

Centrepoint Alliance is working to launch a new, "competitively priced" IDPS and superannuation platform, a strategic initiative outlined as it posts $140.5 million in gross revenues for 1H24 and $4.9 million in profits.

Centrepoint said it has partnered with FNZ to build a new platform under the IconiQ brand name, targeting a launch date in Q3 of this calendar year. FNZ is also the technology partner of Colonial First State's new Edge platform.

Centrepoint said the offering will be competitively priced, with no minimum fee, account aggregation, and a capped fee structure. It will also feature an extensive range of managed accounts, Centrepoint said, citing data that suggests the local managed account market will be worth $280 billion by 2026.

It added that the platform will complement the 12 platforms already available on its approved product list, including AMP, Praemium, HUB24 and Netwealth, in line with its position as an open architecture provider.

"The pending launch of the IconiQ Platform and iQ portfolios launched in December will further expand the services we can offer our community of advisers," Centrepoint chief executive John Shuttleworth said.

The preview of the platform's design came as Centrepoint delivered its interim results for 1H24.

It flagged strong financial performance, with an 11% increase in normalised EBITDA of $4.1 million, driven by organic growth and the November acquisition of Financial Advice Matters Group. Its profit after tax was $4.9 million and gross revenues came in at $140.5 million.

In its adviser numbers it saw net growth of 17 across the licensed and self-licensed channels, with its total now sitting at 1338. It added that the pipeline to recruit is also strong due to licensee consolidation and it expects further opportunities to recruit to materialise.

As an outlook, Centrepoint said the market conditions remain favourable given the demand for advice.

"As the newly appointed chair, I am proud to be part of a company that plays such an important role in providing essential services to the financial advice industry. Our executive team has consistently delivered strong results, benefiting from acquisitions, organic adviser growth, and disciplined cost management," chair Greg Chmiel said.

"The business is well placed with our strong community of advisers providing scale. I am confident, our pipeline of strategic initiatives will deliver future growth as we continue to build our powerful wealth platform."