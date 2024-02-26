Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Centrepoint Alliance targets further growth with new platform

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 26 FEB 2024   12:51PM

Centrepoint Alliance is working to launch a new, "competitively priced" IDPS and superannuation platform, a strategic initiative outlined as it posts $140.5 million in gross revenues for 1H24 and $4.9 million in profits.

Centrepoint said it has partnered with FNZ to build a new platform under the IconiQ brand name, targeting a launch date in Q3 of this calendar year. FNZ is also the technology partner of Colonial First State's new Edge platform.

Centrepoint said the offering will be competitively priced, with no minimum fee, account aggregation, and a capped fee structure. It will also feature an extensive range of managed accounts, Centrepoint said, citing data that suggests the local managed account market will be worth $280 billion by 2026.

It added that the platform will complement the 12 platforms already available on its approved product list, including AMP, Praemium, HUB24 and Netwealth, in line with its position as an open architecture provider.

"The pending launch of the IconiQ Platform and iQ portfolios launched in December will further expand the services we can offer our community of advisers," Centrepoint chief executive John Shuttleworth said.

The preview of the platform's design came as Centrepoint delivered its interim results for 1H24.

It flagged strong financial performance, with an 11% increase in normalised EBITDA of $4.1 million, driven by organic growth and the November acquisition of Financial Advice Matters Group. Its profit after tax was $4.9 million and gross revenues came in at $140.5 million.

In its adviser numbers it saw net growth of 17 across the licensed and self-licensed channels, with its total now sitting at 1338. It added that the pipeline to recruit is also strong due to licensee consolidation and it expects further opportunities to recruit to materialise.

As an outlook, Centrepoint said the market conditions remain favourable given the demand for advice.

"As the newly appointed chair, I am proud to be part of a company that plays such an important role in providing essential services to the financial advice industry. Our executive team has consistently delivered strong results, benefiting from acquisitions, organic adviser growth, and disciplined cost management," chair Greg Chmiel said.

"The business is well placed with our strong community of advisers providing scale. I am confident, our pipeline of strategic initiatives will deliver future growth as we continue to build our powerful wealth platform."

Read more: Centrepoint AllianceColonial First StateFinancial Advice Matters GroupGreg ChmielHUB24John ShuttleworthNetwealthPraemium
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investment Trends ranks top five platforms
Iress sells platforms business
Advisers should have an AI plan: Netwealth
Janus Henderson makes two senior appointments
Mergers a boon for super member growth
Centric hires chief client officer
Colonial First State launches new offering to advisers
Oaktree's local head of distribution resigns
Netwealth records $78bn FUA, flags departure
Aussies want advice from their super fund: CFS

Editor's Choice

US family office launches Australian arm

CHLOE WALKER
The Asena Family Office (Asena) has officially set up shop down under, merging with Melbourne-based boutique family office and asset management firm Giles Wade.

Jo-Anne Bloch to chair CSLR

CHLOE WALKER
Former Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed by the Albanese government to lead its Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CLSR).

Rest awards impact mandate

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Rest is $150 million closer to reaching its impact investment target after allocating to a listed equity fund.

Super funds captivated by equities: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have been heavily reliant on equities for the last decade compared to their global peers, a new study reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach