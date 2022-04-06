Cbus creates head of investment options role

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 APR 2022   12:05PM

Cbus has appointed a head of investment options, a newly created role designed to support the fund's internalisation of the option rebalancing process.

Ciaran McBride steps into the new position.

He will be responsible for ensuring that all investment options are invested to be consistent with their investment strategy, and that the performance of the investment options reflects the targets of these strategies.

The head of investment options position supports the internalisation of the option rebalancing process.

Prior to December 2021, Cbus outsourced that function to its custodian J.P. Morgan.

Internalising option rebalancing should benefit members by increasing flexibility and control of decisions on rebalancing and cash flow allocation.

McBride has been promoted to the role from within the fund. He was previously head of investment analytics.

Cbus said McBride's prior position makes him well suited to the new role as he understands investment risk, performance and data and Cbus' unit pricing structure.

In the new role, McBride will report to Cbus head of total portfolio management Mark Ferguson.

